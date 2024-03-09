Advertisement
Harvard-Westlake wins Division II girls’ basketball state championship

Harvard-Westlake coach Melissa Hearlihy hoists the Division II state championship trophy for her players.
(Greg Stein)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
SACRAMENTO — 

With her voice going hoarse in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon at Golden 1 Center in the Division II girls’ basketball state championship game, veteran coach Melissa Hearlihy of Harvard-Westlake sucked it up like she has always done in winning 839 games since she started coaching in 1985.

“Thank God it’s the last game of the year,” a smiling Hearlihy said after Harvard-Westlake defeated Colfax 60-45 to deliver the school’s second state title. “It’s only the the second time ever for me to win my last game.”

Credit a trio of underclassmen for helping the Wolverines (19-18) overcome a 28-24 halftime deficit. Junior Deana Thompson was the true closer, scoring 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. She made six of eight shots in the second half. Freshman guard Angelina Habis finished with 19 points while sophomore Valentina Guerrero had 14.

Harvard-Westlake started the season 2-7.

“The early season was rough,” Thompson said. “We had injuries and were very young and had to learn how to play together.”

Thompson showed the way in the fourth quarter after missing seven of her nine shots in the first half.

“The nerves went away and I started to get comfortable,” she said. “I knew we had this.”

The game started with Harvard-Westlake being assessed a technical for having a wrong player number in the scorebook. Colfax (34-3) made a free throw and got the ball. After opening a 16-9 lead in first quarter, Harvard-Westlake got into foul trouble and lost its lead. Hearlihy was able to get her team to settle down in the third quarter and take command.

“To win for coach Hearlihy means everything,” Habis said. “For us, when we weren’t winning, she kept us motivated.”

Now Hearlihy gets to rest her voice and carry a state championship trophy back to Studio City.

“It was a heck of a journey and we’ll talk about this for a long time,” she said.

Harvard-Westlake freshman Angelina Habis (1) scored 19 points in the Division II final win over Colfax.
(Greg Stein)

