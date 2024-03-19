Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Animo Leadership 12, Hawthorne 4
Arroyo 7, Rosemead 0
Bellflower 6, Sunny Hills 6
Bonita 10, Alta Loma 3
Buena Park 4, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0
Canoga Park 21, Panorama 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 6, San Clemente 1
Carson 5, Narbonne 2
Castaic 12, St. Monica Academy 0
Citrus Hill 5, Liberty 2
Claremont 5, Glendora 4
Colony 3, Ayala 1
Compton 16, Compton Early College 2
Corona 4, Riverside King 1
Corona Santiago 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Damien 7, Chino Hills 1
Eagle Rock 9, Hoover 8
Edgewood 13, La Puente 3
Fremont 1, Jefferson 0
Grace Brethren 11, Fillmore 3
Jurupa Valley 8, Redlands East Valley 6
Keppel 3, Calvary Baptist 0
La Habra 7, Tolleson 5
LA Hamilton 4, North Hollywood 3
La Quinta 3, Bolsa Grande 2
Lawndale 3, Chadwick 0
Legacy 3, Bell 2
Lincoln 15, Northridge Academy 2
Long Beach Poly 4, LA Marshall 0
Malibu 10, Channel Islands 4
Mesa Grande Academy 11, Public Safety 0
Murrieta Valley 5, Great Oak 4
New Roads 4, Vistamar 2
Norco 4, Corona Centennial 3
Ontario 1, Baldwin Park 0
Orcutt Academy 12, Valley Christian Academy 8
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Etiwanda 3
Rim of the World 6, Arroyo Valley 2
San Marino 3, Monrovia 2
San Pedro 12, Gardena 0
Santa Paula 8, Nordhoff 2
SOCES 3, Hollywood 0
Sotomayor 10, Verbum Dei 0
South El Monte 6, Mountain View 2
South Pasadena 6, Temple City 3
Summit 14, Troy 5
Sylmar 3, San Fernando 1
Tahquitz 9, Don Lugo 8
Torres 5, Mendez 0
United Christian Academy 5, Anza Hamilton 2
Van Nuys 12, Reseda 2
Webb 13, Southlands Christian 3
Whittier Christian 4, Troy 2
Wilmington Banning 14, Rancho Dominguez 0
Xavier Prep 12, Palm Springs 0
Softball
Animo Venice 18, Animo South LA 1
Animo Watts 22, Animo Robinson 9
Arroyo 13, Rosemead 1
Ayala 17, Colony 1
Beaumont 4, Yucaipa 1
Bell Gardens 8, King/Drew 2
Bernstein 29, Contreras 3
Camarillo 3, Oak Park 1
Canyon Springs 1, Rancho Christian 0
Chatsworth 15, Northridge Academy 0
El Monte 10, Gabrielino 0
Fairfax 15, LACES 4
Flintridge Sacred Heart 18, Immaculate Heart 2
Ganesha 10, Edgewood 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 11, Crean Lutheran 0
Hollywood 19, Belmont 8
LA Leadership Academy 31, Washington Prep 7
LA Roosevelt 15, Cantwell Sacred Heart 8
Middle College 26, LA Academy of Arts & Enterprise 6
Muir 13, Hesperia Christian 3
Narbonne 19, Dymally 1
Orthopaedic 27, Animo Bunche 13
Oxnard 4, Fillmore 4
Rancho Cucamonga 15, Glendora 6
Rialto 14, Arroyo Valley 9
Ridgecrest Burroughs 14, Hesperia 8
Royal 7, Moorpark 0
San Pedro 5, Port of LA 1
Santa Monica 8, St. Monica 1
Santa Paula 18, Channel Islands 4
Santee 34, Gardena 2
University Prep Value 21, Diego Rivera 3
Van Nuys 12, Reseda 2
Venice 19, Westchester 0
Western Christian d. Samuel Academy (forfeit)
West Ranch 6, Canyon Country Canyon 3
Xavier Prep 14, Palm Springs 4
Yorba Linda 5, La Mirada 0
