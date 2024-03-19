Advertisement
Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Steve Galluzzo
Baseball

Animo Leadership 12, Hawthorne 4

Arroyo 7, Rosemead 0

Bellflower 6, Sunny Hills 6

Bonita 10, Alta Loma 3

Buena Park 4, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0

Canoga Park 21, Panorama 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 6, San Clemente 1

Carson 5, Narbonne 2

Castaic 12, St. Monica Academy 0

Citrus Hill 5, Liberty 2

Claremont 5, Glendora 4

Colony 3, Ayala 1

Compton 16, Compton Early College 2

Corona 4, Riverside King 1

Corona Santiago 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Damien 7, Chino Hills 1

Eagle Rock 9, Hoover 8

Edgewood 13, La Puente 3

Fremont 1, Jefferson 0

Grace Brethren 11, Fillmore 3

Jurupa Valley 8, Redlands East Valley 6

Keppel 3, Calvary Baptist 0

La Habra 7, Tolleson 5

LA Hamilton 4, North Hollywood 3

La Quinta 3, Bolsa Grande 2

Lawndale 3, Chadwick 0

Legacy 3, Bell 2

Lincoln 15, Northridge Academy 2

Long Beach Poly 4, LA Marshall 0

Malibu 10, Channel Islands 4

Mesa Grande Academy 11, Public Safety 0

Murrieta Valley 5, Great Oak 4

New Roads 4, Vistamar 2

Norco 4, Corona Centennial 3

Ontario 1, Baldwin Park 0

Orcutt Academy 12, Valley Christian Academy 8

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Etiwanda 3

Rim of the World 6, Arroyo Valley 2

San Marino 3, Monrovia 2

San Pedro 12, Gardena 0

Santa Paula 8, Nordhoff 2

SOCES 3, Hollywood 0

Sotomayor 10, Verbum Dei 0

South El Monte 6, Mountain View 2

South Pasadena 6, Temple City 3

Summit 14, Troy 5

Sylmar 3, San Fernando 1

Tahquitz 9, Don Lugo 8

Torres 5, Mendez 0

United Christian Academy 5, Anza Hamilton 2

Van Nuys 12, Reseda 2

Webb 13, Southlands Christian 3

Whittier Christian 4, Troy 2

Wilmington Banning 14, Rancho Dominguez 0

Xavier Prep 12, Palm Springs 0

Softball

Animo Venice 18, Animo South LA 1

Animo Watts 22, Animo Robinson 9

Arroyo 13, Rosemead 1

Ayala 17, Colony 1

Beaumont 4, Yucaipa 1

Bell Gardens 8, King/Drew 2

Bernstein 29, Contreras 3

Camarillo 3, Oak Park 1

Canyon Springs 1, Rancho Christian 0

Chatsworth 15, Northridge Academy 0

El Monte 10, Gabrielino 0

Fairfax 15, LACES 4

Flintridge Sacred Heart 18, Immaculate Heart 2

Ganesha 10, Edgewood 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 11, Crean Lutheran 0

Hollywood 19, Belmont 8

LA Leadership Academy 31, Washington Prep 7

LA Roosevelt 15, Cantwell Sacred Heart 8

Middle College 26, LA Academy of Arts & Enterprise 6

Muir 13, Hesperia Christian 3

Narbonne 19, Dymally 1

Orthopaedic 27, Animo Bunche 13

Oxnard 4, Fillmore 4

Rancho Cucamonga 15, Glendora 6

Rialto 14, Arroyo Valley 9

Ridgecrest Burroughs 14, Hesperia 8

Royal 7, Moorpark 0

San Pedro 5, Port of LA 1

Santa Monica 8, St. Monica 1

Santa Paula 18, Channel Islands 4

Santee 34, Gardena 2

University Prep Value 21, Diego Rivera 3

Van Nuys 12, Reseda 2

Venice 19, Westchester 0

Western Christian d. Samuel Academy (forfeit)

West Ranch 6, Canyon Country Canyon 3

Xavier Prep 14, Palm Springs 4

Yorba Linda 5, La Mirada 0

