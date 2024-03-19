Jordan Kingston comes through to help Calabasas hand first defeat to Westlake

Calabasas shortstop Nathan Castellon tries to get pickoff of Westlake’s Noah Stead.

After losing 25 pounds, senior pitcher Jordan Kingston of Calabasas looks like he’s having a wardrobe failure every time he stands on the mound. He has the same jersey and same belt from last season when he weighed 240 pounds, and he’s having trouble getting the jersey stay tucked in when he’s pitching.,

Watching from his shortstop position, Nathan Castellon observed, “I’m like, ‘It’s untucked.’ It’s not neat but Jordan is not a neat guy.”

The right-hander committed to San Diego State welcomes pitching in big games, and none was bigger than Tuesday’s Marmonte League opener against unbeaten Westlake. He threw a complete game with six strikeouts in Calabasas’ 3-2 victory, the first of a three-game series with the Warriors (9-1) this week.

“I thought he was really good,” coach Thomas Cassidy said. “He kept his poise.”

Jordan Kingston of Calabasas celebrates after throwing a complete game to hand Westlake its first defeat 3-2. (Craig Weston)

Calabasas (7-4) trailed 1-0 until loading the bases with none out in the fifth inning and pushing across three runs on two ground outs and a wild pitch. Westlake got a run back in the sixth on an RBI singe from Nolan Johnson. In the seventh, a two-out walk and wild pitch gave Westlake the tying run on second. But Kingston got the final out to deliver an important win for the Coyotes. Castellon had two hits and after failing twice to bunt singled with two strikes to key the fifth inning.

Big strikeout to start the seventh for Jordan Kingston pic.twitter.com/xE5ruaEVdx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 20, 2024

Westlake will have its ace, Dylan Volantis, ready to throw Thursday at Calabasas.

Oaks Christian 4, Thousand Oaks 0: Jack Laubacher struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game performance.

St. Francis 23, Loyola 3: John Calmette went four for four and Jordan Lewallen had six RBIs to lead St. Francis.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, Bishop Alemany 2: Dominic Cadiz had the walk-off hit in the seventh for Notre Dame, which trailed 2-0 before scoring two runs in the sixth to tie.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Crespi 2: The Wolverines stayed atop the Mission League standings. Bryce Rainer finished with three hits.

Chaminade 4, Sierra Canyon 0: Jackson Schroeder threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball and Vinny Van der Wel had two hits for surging Chaminade.

Orange Lutheran 4, Santa Margarita 3: The No. 1 Lancers broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the eighth to win. Gabe Fraser had three RBIs. Cade Townsend struck out eight in five innings for Santa Margarita.

JSerra 5, Mater Dei 1: Matt Champion struck out six in 6 1/3 innings for JSerra.

St. John Bosco 2, Servite 1: Owen Tomich drew a base- loaded walk in the seventh for St. John Bosco’s winning run. Sophomore Julian Garcia pitched a complete game.

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Crean Lutheran 0: Matthew Futami threw a no-hitter for Pacifica.

Bishop Amat 2, Paraclete 0: Aaron Sandin struck out seven with no walks to lead Bishop Amat.

Gardena Serra 6, La Salle 3: Daniel Johnson finished with three hits to lead Serra.

Cypress 19, Placentia Valencia 2: Antonio Lujan and Noah Johnson each had three hits and John Short had four RBIs for Cypress.

Villa Park 3, Foothill 1: Aaron Sambath threw a complete game, striking out seven for Villa Park.

Murrieta Valley 10, Great Oak 5: Julian Treadwell had three hits and football standout Bear Bachmeier contributed an RBI triple.

La Mirada 14, Warren 3: Bear Calvo had a three-run home run and Jakob Ortega and Travis Friend also homered for La Mirada.

Newbury Park 9, Agoura 6: Nathaniel Nunez led the Panthers’ offense with three hits and four RBIs.

Ventura 4, Oxnard 0: Josh Woodworth had a home run and also threw four scoreless innings.

Softball

Louisville 4, Harvard-Westlake 0: Kelsey Vitalis struck out eight and also homered for Louisville.

Los Alamitos 8, Marina 4: Callie Fitzpatrick had two hits and three RBIs.

Garden Grove Pacifica 11, El Modena 5: Annika Sogest had two doubles for unbeaten Pacifica.

Orange Lutheran 9, Santa Margarita 0: Brianne Weiss struck out 10 for Orange Lutheran.