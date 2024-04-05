Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Alhambra 5, Pasadena 1
Aquinas 8, Oaks Christian 3
Arlington 4, Palos Verdes 2
Arrowhead Christian 14, Firebaugh 1
Arroyo Valley 13, Fontana 4
Baldwin Park 2, Chaffey 1
Bell 7, South East 1
Bloomington 3, Jurupa Hills 1
Bonita 9, Vista Murrieta 4
Brentwood 3, Artesia 0
Buckley 9, Coast Union 6
Buena Park 6, Sonora 3
Calabasas 4, Villa Park 3
California 14, Nogales 6
Carlsbad 2, South Hills 0
Carpinteria 7, Fillmore 4
Cathedral 11, Banning 1
Chino 11, Don Lugo 5
Citrus Hill 2, San Jacinto 1
Cobalt 3, Careers & Exploration 2
Colony 5, Patriot 1
Compton Dominguez 5, Compton 4
Corona 11, Etiwanda 0
Corona Centennial 9, Mission Viejo 3
Corona del Mar 1, Marina 0
Covina 4, Columbia River (WA) 0
Cypress 9, Desert Oasis 3
Damien 9, Coronado 8
Desert Christian 18, St. Monica Academy 8
de Toledo 3, Milken 1
Diego Rivera 15, RFK Community 9
Edison 2, La Palma Kennedy 0
Eisenhower 7, Rim of the World 4
El Dorado 10, Gahr 0
El Modena 4, Yucaipa 4
Excelsior Charter 6, Hesperia Christian 4
Fountain Valley 4, Palm Desert 0
Fullerton 9, Sunny Hills 2
Gabrielino 2, Rowland 1
Garfield 10, South Gate 0
Glendale 7, Golden Valley 3
Granada Hills 2, Arcadia 1
Granada Hills Kennedy 12, Reseda 0
Granite Hills 3, Adelanto 2
Great Oak 8, Bonita 4
Hacienda Heights Wilson 20, Workman 2
Hueneme 6, Los Amigos 4
Indian Springs 12, Pacific 0
JSerra 3, La Costa Canyon 1
Jurupa Valley 10, San Bernardino 0
La Canada 4, YULA 3
Laguna Hills 12, Anaheim 0
La Quinta 11, San Luis Obispo 10
LA Wilson 14, Lincoln 4
Loma Linda Academy 15, Newbury Park Adventist 4
Lompoc 7, Foothill Tech 4
Long Beach Jordan 15, Firebaugh 4
Los Alamitos 6, Esperanza 1
Los Osos 10, Upland 1
Lynwood 3, Legacy 2
Maranatha 3, La Mirada 2
Mater Dei 4, Huntington Beach 3
Miller 7, Rubidoux 6
Mira Costa 1, West Ranch 0
Montclair 2, Ontario 1
Montebello 5, El Rancho 4
Newbury Park 14, La Quinta 2
Norco 5, Temecula Valley 3
North Hollywood 10, Arleta 0
Nuview Bridge 11, Desert Christian Academy 10
Orange 18, Estancia 2
Oxford Academy 6, Pioneer 1
Paloma Valley 8, La Sierra 0
Paraclete 12, Chaminade 6
Pleasant Valley 3, Westlake 2
Rancho Bernardo 12, Ganesha 3
Redlands East Valley 3, Cajon 2
Rialto 7, Kaiser 5
Riverside Notre Dame 5, Carter 2
Rosemead 6, Bosco Tech 5
San Dimas 7, Crespi 1
San Fernando 5, Canoga Park 1
San Gorgonio 4, Norte Vista 2
San Jacinto Valley 11, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0
San Marino 8, Temple City 0
Santa Ana Foothill 2, Trabuco Hills 1
Santa Ana Foothill 5, Costa Mesa 2
Santa Margarita 7, Bishop Amat 0
Santa Monica 5, Highland 1
Schurr 8, Paramount 2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Servite 2
Smidt Tech 12, Rise Kohyang 2
SOCES 14, Triumph Charter 0
South Pasadena 3, La Salle 2
St. Francis 7, Heritage 2
St. Genevieve 9, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 2
Sun Valley Magnet 23, Discovery 3
Sylmar 14, Van Nuys 0
Taft 1, Cleveland 0
Temecula Prep 9, Santa Rosa Academy 3
University Prep Value 13, Camino Nuevo 0
Ventura 5, Oxnard Pacifica 4
Victor Valley 4, Barstow 0
Village Christian 10, Morro Bay 3
Westlake 4, Turlock 1
West Valley 28, Entrepreneur 0
Whittier Christian 8, Chaparral 7
Softball
Alliance Bloomfield 20, Smidt Tech 5
Anaheim Canyon 5, Villa Park 2
Arleta 10, North Hollywood 0
Bonsall 17, Cornerstone Christian 11
CALS Early College 14, Alliance Bloomfield 8
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7, Ramona Convent 2
Chaffey 11, Baldwin Park 0
Corona 13, Rancho Verde 3
Costa Mesa 13, Western 4
Cypress 4, La Palma Kennedy 0
Don Lugo 14, Chino 13
Eagle Rock 14, Alhambra 1
Eisenhower 13, Rim of the World 2
Flintridge Prep 5, Mayfield 4
Garden Grove Pacifica 17, Tustin 1
Grace Brethren 4, Simi Valley 1
Granada Hills 11, Cleveland 1
Grand Terrace 17, Kaiser 5
Granite Hills 11, Adelanto 4
Highland 21, Eastside 5
Hoover 13, Westridge 3
Jurupa Hills 14, Colton 5
Jurupa Valley 6, San Bernardino 1
Jurupa Valley 21, Citrus Hill 1
King/Drew 20, Narbonne 2
LA Leadership Academy 18, Rise Kohyang 2
Lancaster 11, Littlerock 3
La Quinta 15, Rancho Alamitos 1
La Serna 8, El Rancho 1
LA Wilson 12, Franklin 11
Los Alamitos 12, Newport Harbor 2
Lucerne Valley 23, Silver Valley 13
Mesa Grande Academy 20, River Springs 12
Montclair 4, Ontario 0
Northridge Academy 20, East Valley 0
Orange Lutheran 7, Millikan 6
Orthopaedic 8, USC-MAE 3
Oxford Academy 10, Pioneer 2
Pacific 12, Indian Springs 0
Quartz Hill 11, Knight 3
Ramona 7, JW North 0
Rialto 6, Arroyo Valley 2
Rio Mesa 14, Oak Park 5
Rubidoux 9, Miller 8
Santa Barbara 7, Nordhoff 2
Santa Fe 17, Whittier 4
Santa Maria St. Joseph 6, Camarillo 4
Schurr 9, Legacy 4
Silverado 10, University Prep 9
St. Bonaventure 11, Alemany 0
Summit 15, Bloomington 3
Sunny Hills 12, La Habra 1
Sun Valley Magnet 23, Discovery 4
Temple City 9, Crescenta Valley 3
