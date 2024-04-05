Advertisement
High School Sports

Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Steve Galluzzo
Baseball

Alhambra 5, Pasadena 1

Aquinas 8, Oaks Christian 3

Arlington 4, Palos Verdes 2

Arrowhead Christian 14, Firebaugh 1

Arroyo Valley 13, Fontana 4

Baldwin Park 2, Chaffey 1

Bell 7, South East 1

Bloomington 3, Jurupa Hills 1

Bonita 9, Vista Murrieta 4

Brentwood 3, Artesia 0

Buckley 9, Coast Union 6

Buena Park 6, Sonora 3

Calabasas 4, Villa Park 3

California 14, Nogales 6

Carlsbad 2, South Hills 0

Carpinteria 7, Fillmore 4

Cathedral 11, Banning 1

Chino 11, Don Lugo 5

Citrus Hill 2, San Jacinto 1

Cobalt 3, Careers & Exploration 2

Colony 5, Patriot 1

Compton Dominguez 5, Compton 4

Corona 11, Etiwanda 0

Corona Centennial 9, Mission Viejo 3

Corona del Mar 1, Marina 0

Covina 4, Columbia River (WA) 0

Cypress 9, Desert Oasis 3

Damien 9, Coronado 8

Desert Christian 18, St. Monica Academy 8

de Toledo 3, Milken 1

Diego Rivera 15, RFK Community 9

Edison 2, La Palma Kennedy 0

Eisenhower 7, Rim of the World 4

El Dorado 10, Gahr 0

El Modena 4, Yucaipa 4

Excelsior Charter 6, Hesperia Christian 4

Fountain Valley 4, Palm Desert 0

Fullerton 9, Sunny Hills 2

Gabrielino 2, Rowland 1

Garfield 10, South Gate 0

Glendale 7, Golden Valley 3

Granada Hills 2, Arcadia 1

Granada Hills Kennedy 12, Reseda 0

Granite Hills 3, Adelanto 2

Great Oak 8, Bonita 4

Hacienda Heights Wilson 20, Workman 2

Hueneme 6, Los Amigos 4

Indian Springs 12, Pacific 0

JSerra 3, La Costa Canyon 1

Jurupa Valley 10, San Bernardino 0

La Canada 4, YULA 3

Laguna Hills 12, Anaheim 0

La Quinta 11, San Luis Obispo 10

LA Wilson 14, Lincoln 4

Loma Linda Academy 15, Newbury Park Adventist 4

Lompoc 7, Foothill Tech 4

Long Beach Jordan 15, Firebaugh 4

Los Alamitos 6, Esperanza 1

Los Osos 10, Upland 1

Lynwood 3, Legacy 2

Maranatha 3, La Mirada 2

Mater Dei 4, Huntington Beach 3

Miller 7, Rubidoux 6

Mira Costa 1, West Ranch 0

Montclair 2, Ontario 1

Montebello 5, El Rancho 4

Newbury Park 14, La Quinta 2

Norco 5, Temecula Valley 3

North Hollywood 10, Arleta 0

Nuview Bridge 11, Desert Christian Academy 10

Orange 18, Estancia 2

Oxford Academy 6, Pioneer 1

Paloma Valley 8, La Sierra 0

Paraclete 12, Chaminade 6

Pleasant Valley 3, Westlake 2

Rancho Bernardo 12, Ganesha 3

Redlands East Valley 3, Cajon 2

Rialto 7, Kaiser 5

Riverside Notre Dame 5, Carter 2

Rosemead 6, Bosco Tech 5

San Dimas 7, Crespi 1

San Fernando 5, Canoga Park 1

San Gorgonio 4, Norte Vista 2

San Jacinto Valley 11, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0

San Marino 8, Temple City 0

Santa Ana Foothill 2, Trabuco Hills 1

Santa Ana Foothill 5, Costa Mesa 2

Santa Margarita 7, Bishop Amat 0

Santa Monica 5, Highland 1

Schurr 8, Paramount 2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Servite 2

Smidt Tech 12, Rise Kohyang 2

SOCES 14, Triumph Charter 0

South Pasadena 3, La Salle 2

St. Francis 7, Heritage 2

St. Genevieve 9, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 2

Sun Valley Magnet 23, Discovery 3

Sylmar 14, Van Nuys 0

Taft 1, Cleveland 0

Temecula Prep 9, Santa Rosa Academy 3

University Prep Value 13, Camino Nuevo 0

Ventura 5, Oxnard Pacifica 4

Victor Valley 4, Barstow 0

Village Christian 10, Morro Bay 3

Westlake 4, Turlock 1

West Valley 28, Entrepreneur 0

Whittier Christian 8, Chaparral 7

Softball

Alliance Bloomfield 20, Smidt Tech 5

Anaheim Canyon 5, Villa Park 2

Arleta 10, North Hollywood 0

Bonsall 17, Cornerstone Christian 11

CALS Early College 14, Alliance Bloomfield 8

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7, Ramona Convent 2

Chaffey 11, Baldwin Park 0

Corona 13, Rancho Verde 3

Costa Mesa 13, Western 4

Cypress 4, La Palma Kennedy 0

Don Lugo 14, Chino 13

Eagle Rock 14, Alhambra 1

Eisenhower 13, Rim of the World 2

Flintridge Prep 5, Mayfield 4

Garden Grove Pacifica 17, Tustin 1

Grace Brethren 4, Simi Valley 1

Granada Hills 11, Cleveland 1

Grand Terrace 17, Kaiser 5

Granite Hills 11, Adelanto 4

Highland 21, Eastside 5

Hoover 13, Westridge 3

Jurupa Hills 14, Colton 5

Jurupa Valley 6, San Bernardino 1

Jurupa Valley 21, Citrus Hill 1

King/Drew 20, Narbonne 2

LA Leadership Academy 18, Rise Kohyang 2

Lancaster 11, Littlerock 3

La Quinta 15, Rancho Alamitos 1

La Serna 8, El Rancho 1

LA Wilson 12, Franklin 11

Los Alamitos 12, Newport Harbor 2

Lucerne Valley 23, Silver Valley 13

Mesa Grande Academy 20, River Springs 12

Montclair 4, Ontario 0

Northridge Academy 20, East Valley 0

Orange Lutheran 7, Millikan 6

Orthopaedic 8, USC-MAE 3

Oxford Academy 10, Pioneer 2

Pacific 12, Indian Springs 0

Quartz Hill 11, Knight 3

Ramona 7, JW North 0

Rialto 6, Arroyo Valley 2

Rio Mesa 14, Oak Park 5

Rubidoux 9, Miller 8

Santa Barbara 7, Nordhoff 2

Santa Fe 17, Whittier 4

Santa Maria St. Joseph 6, Camarillo 4

Schurr 9, Legacy 4

Silverado 10, University Prep 9

St. Bonaventure 11, Alemany 0

Summit 15, Bloomington 3

Sunny Hills 12, La Habra 1

Sun Valley Magnet 23, Discovery 4

Temple City 9, Crescenta Valley 3

