Saturday will be a busy day for area summer seven on seven passing tournaments

It’s time to load up on sunscreen, fill up the ice chest and break out the lawn chair because on Saturday, there will be lots of seven on seven passing tournaments and linemen competitions in anticipation of the 2024 high school football season that begins Aug. 22.

Tournaments are scheduled for Mission Viejo, St. John Bosco, Baldwin Park, Simi Valley and Redondo Union, among others. Action begins at 9 a.m. and lasts into the afternoon. Some of these tournaments are charging admission, so beware (Mission Viejo is charging $10).

Mission Viejo passing tournament for Saturday at Mission Viejo. There's a $10 admission charge. pic.twitter.com/M1LTbOsxGM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 27, 2024

Mission Viejo could be the most interesting, because Mater Dei is playing and has already won two tournaments led by a secondary that just doesn’t make mistakes. The Monarchs could end up facing Mission Viejo, which boasts some terrific skill-position players.

Baldwin Park is hosting a huge seven on seven and lineman competition.

St. John Bosco has an eight-team tournament that features the Braves, San Clemente and Gardena Serra.

Brackets are set for the @boscofootball Brave 8 invitational Another great opportunity to compete against high quality programs this weekend! All part of the process at #onetownoneteam 🔱🏈🏆🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lprStSzI3k — Triton Football (@Tritonfootball) June 25, 2024

Simi Valley is hosting its annual seven on seven tournament and Hogs competition on Saturday. There’s 24 teams.

Simi Valley hosting seven on seven passing tournament and lineman competition on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uuEeCIs9Yu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 27, 2024

Redondo Union has a tournament that includes St. Francis and senior quarterback John Sanders. Also Newport Harbor transfer Cole Leinart continues competition to win the starting job at Redondo.

This weekend will be a preview for the best tournament of the summer on July 13 at Edison, where the Battle at the Beach always produces great competition.