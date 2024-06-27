Advertisement
Saturday will be a busy day for area summer seven on seven passing tournaments

Cole Leinart balances a football.
Quarterback Cole Leinart has transferred from Newport Harbor to Redondo Union.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
It’s time to load up on sunscreen, fill up the ice chest and break out the lawn chair because on Saturday, there will be lots of seven on seven passing tournaments and linemen competitions in anticipation of the 2024 high school football season that begins Aug. 22.

Tournaments are scheduled for Mission Viejo, St. John Bosco, Baldwin Park, Simi Valley and Redondo Union, among others. Action begins at 9 a.m. and lasts into the afternoon. Some of these tournaments are charging admission, so beware (Mission Viejo is charging $10).

Mission Viejo could be the most interesting, because Mater Dei is playing and has already won two tournaments led by a secondary that just doesn’t make mistakes. The Monarchs could end up facing Mission Viejo, which boasts some terrific skill-position players.

Baldwin Park is hosting a huge seven on seven and lineman competition.

St. John Bosco has an eight-team tournament that features the Braves, San Clemente and Gardena Serra.

Simi Valley is hosting its annual seven on seven tournament and Hogs competition on Saturday. There’s 24 teams.

Redondo Union has a tournament that includes St. Francis and senior quarterback John Sanders. Also Newport Harbor transfer Cole Leinart continues competition to win the starting job at Redondo.

This weekend will be a preview for the best tournament of the summer on July 13 at Edison, where the Battle at the Beach always produces great competition.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

