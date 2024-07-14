Column: Summer football gives clues as to what you can expect this fall

When best friends unite, the power they unleash can be magical in terms of chemistry, unselfishness and determination. That’s what Mission Viejo’s football team has going for it when the season begins in six weeks.

You could see it and feel it Saturday during the Edison seven-on-seven passing tournament. The two quarterbacks who alternate playing every other series, Luke Fahey and Draiden Trudeau, are like brothers. Trudeau showed up and greeted Fahey’s father by offering a hug and saying, “What’s up, pops?”

They’ve embraced rooting for each other as they share playing time in the name of winning. And when it comes to skill-position players, the Diablos are ending the summer second to none. Their receiver group, which includes highly recruited senior Phillip Bell, 4.35-second 40-yard runner Vance Spafford (junior), terrific 6-foot-4 sophomore Max Markofski and dependable senior Cash Semonza — is as good as it gets. Star cornerback Dijon Lee also helps out at receiver.

Vance Spafford. Mission Viejo receiver.

“It’s beautiful,” Fahey said. “It’s the best in the country.”

Mission Viejo won the Edison tournament championship Saturday over St. John Bosco, with Spafford making a walk-off touchdown catch.

Of course, in 11-man football, it takes blockers to help propel a team to success in Southern Section Division 1 against the likes of Mater Dei and St. John Bosco. That will be the focus when the pads come on in August to see if the defending Division 2 champion Diablos can compete in the big-boy playoff division this fall.

Mr. Mosley

Don't mess with Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita. Reigning Trinity League MVP.

Make sure you show respect for junior Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita by calling him “Mr. Mosley.” He’s that good. He won MVP honors in the Trinity League as a sophomore. He will concentrate on being a receiver but also take snaps at running back as the Eagles look to get him the ball any way they can.

He’s 5-11 with speed, agility and instincts.

Tight ends rising

Tight ends are valuable in the NFL, not as much in college and certainly have been disappearing in high school offenses. But there are some high schools still embracing tight ends as important.

Murrieta Valley could have three tight ends in a game this fall as part of an attack that can take advantage of quarterback Bear Bachmeier’s running and passing skills. Brandon Gilbert, Jacob Alvarez and Jonny Fuentes are the tight ends to watch.

Zach Giuliano (81) scores a touchdown for Corona del Mar in 2022.

(James Carbone)

Corona del Mar has been producing one top tight end after another. Senior Zach Giuliano, 6-6, 230 pounds, is a Stanford commit. The Sea Kings also have two other tight ends in Sebastien Boydell and Breck Clemmer.

Underrated

CJ McBean of Gardena Serra. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

If my eyes are telling me the truth, there’s no more underrated football player going into the 2024 season than CJ McBean of Gardena Serra.

He’s a terrific safety, a dependable receiver and makes field goals from 40 yards and longer thanks to his days as a youth soccer player. He’s also learning how to punt, which could lead to him taking off on fake punts like the days of Adoree’ Jackson.

“Knowing I’m not going to get off the field, I have to be ready,” he said of his summer conditioning program.

When colleges are looking for someone who’s versatile and can contribute anywhere and everywhere, McBean is the answer. He’s 6-2, 190 pounds and can run a 4.6 in the 40.

Coach Scott Altenberg will plug him in wherever he’s needed.

Kicker working hard

Kicker Dylan Freebury of Palos Verdes. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Before entering high school, Dylan Freebury was an elite soccer player. Then he tried out for kicker at Palos Verdes and found his love. This summer going into his senior season, he has reached a skill level so impressive that he was named to the Polynesian Bowl.

Palos Verdes kicker Dylan Freebury has been summer sensation. Much improved strength.

He had only four field-goal attempts last season, making three. But he has expanded his range to 60 yards, thanks to a private trainer working twice a week on his leg strength and another private trainer working three days a week on kicking technique.

“Hopefully I get more chances this season,” he said.

Considering Palos Verdes has a nice ocean breeze, expect him to try some long field-goal attempts at home games this fall in the right situation.

Brick wall up front

Defensive end Hayden Lowe of Oaks Christian. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Oaks Christian has a group of defensive linemen that wants to be a brick wall when teams try to run the ball.

There’s USC commit Hayden Lowe at defensive end, plus 310-pound Joseph Peko, 275-pound Zayne Reed and 250-pound Tolo Tuihalamaka. Coach Charlie Collins said it will be tough to run on the Lions.

Etc.

Edison coach Jeff Grady lives so close to campus that he uses a golf cart or bike to get to work. His two assistants, Dave White and Troy Thomas, were head coaches at Edison and Servite, respectively, in 2009 when Servite beat the Chargers 16-6 in the Division 1 final on a rainy night at Angel Stadium. White insists with better field conditions the Chargers would have won. Thomas just smiles. He did have quarterback Cody Fajardo, who’s still playing in Canada.

Tom Telesco, the former Chargers general manager who’s now general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, was at the Edison passing tournament. His son, Nick, will be a senior at Corona del Mar. Telesco said the talent level at the tournament was impressive.