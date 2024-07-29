High school football practice begins, and Venice’s Nathan Santa Cruz is pumped

On the first official day of high school football practice Monday, senior Nathan Santa Cruz of Venice needed no one to remind him what it means to be on the field again.

“I think I have a little bit more maturity because I know every single day you could be wide awake and in a second you could be in a coma. I never take any day for granted,” he said.

It was two seasons ago, in Venice’s season’s opener on Aug. 19, 2022, when Santa Cruz sustained a head injury that threatened not only his football career but also his life.

Advertisement

Fast action by medical and athletic training personnel saved him. He made a memorable return to sports competition in spring 2023 by running track. Then he played his junior season of football last fall with no complications and finished second in 400 meters at the City Section track finals. He’s been running up hills and on the sand at Venice Beach training this summer.

He’s a receiver with speed, determination and an outlook on life rare for someone who doesn’t turn 17 until next month.

Nathan Santa Cruz of Venice at a 2023 summer passing competition. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

“I’m really excited to see where the season takes me and excited to go to college and keep pushing to get better throughout life,” he said.

City Section schools began practice Monday with conditioning workouts. Players need three days before being allowed to put on pads and helmets. Scrimmages are scheduled for the week of Aug. 15, with Week 0 games the following week. Southern Section schools with Week 0 games also began practices Monday.

Four-time defending City champion Birmingham, which hasn’t lost a game to a City Section school since since 2017, is facing its toughest challenge in years, with Marine League schools San Pedro, Banning, Carson, Narbonne and Gardena the schools to watch.

Advertisement

Venice coach Angelo Gasca is entering his 42nd year of coaching. He’s been at Venice for 35 years and head coach for 25. Only Crenshaw’s Robert Garrett, in his 37th season, has been around longer than Gasca at the same school. Gasca missed the first day of practice after feeling ill over the weekend but has confidence in his team with the improvement of sophomore quarterback Jaiden Noel and sophomore receiver Aaron Minter, who had three touchdowns in a playoff game last season as a freshman.

Santa Cruz serves as an inspiring example for Gasca why he coaches and for teammates to understand what they love about competing in football.

“Obviously he’s been through a lot and came through it and is really developing into a great receiver. We’re expecting him to have a great season,” Gasca said in a phone call from home.

Santa Cruz understands how quickly life can change, so he’s focused on making the most of every day.

“I think people mature a lot when they have a life-threatening moment,” he said.

He reminds everyone that he has no limitations.

“I’m just having fun like a normal kid,” he said.