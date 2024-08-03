Advertisement
Los Angeles High linebackers Arturo Arguelllo, Jeshua Alcantara ready to make impact

Los Angeles High linebackers Arturo Arguello (left) and Jeshua
Los Angeles High linebackers Arturo Arguello (left) and Jeshua Alcantara.
(Los Angeles High)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
Los Angeles High football coach Anthony Jackson can’t say enough good things about his pair of senior linebackers, Arturo Arguello and Jeshua Alcantara.

They’ve been with the program for four years and worked tirelessly to get better on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom.

He’s excited to see what they can accomplish this season for the Romans.

Arguello has grown to measure 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds with bulging biceps. Alcantara is 6-foot-2, 232 pounds. Both will play linebacker and halfback.

Both started off as linemen but gained strength and changed their bodies to add the quickness and versatility needed to be linebackers.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

