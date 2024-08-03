Los Angeles High linebackers Arturo Arguelllo, Jeshua Alcantara ready to make impact

Los Angeles High football coach Anthony Jackson can’t say enough good things about his pair of senior linebackers, Arturo Arguello and Jeshua Alcantara.

They’ve been with the program for four years and worked tirelessly to get better on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom.

He’s excited to see what they can accomplish this season for the Romans.

Arguello has grown to measure 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds with bulging biceps. Alcantara is 6-foot-2, 232 pounds. Both will play linebacker and halfback.

Both started off as linemen but gained strength and changed their bodies to add the quickness and versatility needed to be linebackers.