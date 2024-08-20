Taft football great Steve Smith is one of 20 new City Section Hall of Famers

Former Taft standout Steve Smith had his No. 2 jersey number retired last season and brought his three sons, Jordan (left), Theo and Carter.

When Steve Smith was playing receiver for Taft High from 2000 to 2002, no one was better in the City Section. He set state records for most receptions (271) and yardage (4,486). He’d go on to star for USC and win a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Smith is one of 20 inductees into the City Section sports Hall of Fame. He also was a standout basketball player and is a proud father of three young boys starting to play sports.

“They’ve heard of enough stories,” Smith said of his sports prowess. “This validates it.”

Smith had his jersey number retired last year during a Taft game.

The induction ceremony will take place April 6 at the Odyssey Restaurant in Granada Hills. This is the eighth class of inductees.

City Section Hall of Fame selections for 2025. (City Section)

Also being inducted are former major leaguers Ryan Braun (Granada Hills) and Randy Wolf (El Camino Real), running back Wendell Tyler (Crenshaw) and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss (Palisades) as a contributor.

Other sports selections include swimmer Heather Ballard (Birmingham); track athletes Terrezene Brown (Dorsey) and Steve Lang (Fremont); basketball player Willnett Crockett (Narbonne); softball players Ashley Esparza (San Pedro) and Laurie Romero Healy (El Camino Real); tennis player Ron Hightower (Eagle Rock), volleyball player Dave Saunders (Palisades) and athlete Tony Horton (University).

From coaching, there’s Steve Miller (North Hollywood basketball), Reggie Morris Sr. (Washington basketball), Dave Anderson (Palisades swimming) and Robin Paulsen (Belmont cross country).

From the medical profession, there’s Dr. Jerry Bornstein (Birmingham) and Dr. Clarence Shields (Team HEAL Foundation).

Legacy selections for City Section Hall of Fame. (City Section)

Also being honored will be a legacy group that includes former major leaguers Rod Beck (Grant), Lyman Bostock (Manual Arts) and Dock Ellis (Gardena).