High school football top performers in the Southland

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel (7) opened the season with four touchdown passes Friday.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

—Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Rushed for 161 yards in 14 carries, scored three touchdowns in win over St. Francis.

—Sean Morris, Loyola: Rushed for 168 yards in loss to Cathedral.

—Victor Santino, Inglewood: Rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns in win over Villa Park.

—Omar Muhammad, North Hollywood: Rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns in win over Hawkins.

—Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 174 yards and scored five touchdowns in win over Rancho Cucamonga.

PASSING

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Completed 21 of 35 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.

—Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach: Passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns in win over St. Margaret’s.

—Ryan Hopkins, JSerra: Passed for 209 yards and one touchdown and had 83-yard run in win over Sierra Canyon.

—Oscar Rios, Downey: Ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, passed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

—Khalil Abdul-Aziz, Orange Vista: Passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards in win over Apple Valley.

RECEIVING

—CJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Caught three passes for 111 yards in loss to Orange Lutheran.

—Logan Mietzner, Castaic: Caught six passes for 167 yards, one touchdown in win over Adelanto.

—Chris Flores, Los Amigos: Caught six passes for 108 yards, one touchdown in win over Garden Grove Santiago.

DEFENSE

—Tomuhimi Topui, Mater Dei: Recorded two sacks and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in win over Corona Centennial.

—Arturo Arguello, Los Angeles: Had 15 tackles in win over Panorama.

—Kaleb Aiava, Servite: The freshman had three interceptions in a win over Salt Lake City East.

—Bryan Granger-Narcisse, Oaks Christian: Had two interceptions and forced a fumble in win over Chaminade.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Maizcer Villalobos, Cathedral: The goalkeeper for the soccer team made a 33-yard field goal in the second overtime for a win over Loyola.