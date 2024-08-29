High school football: Thursday’s Week 1 scores
THURSDAY’S SCORES
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Bell 22, Angelou 6
Arleta 28, Chatsworth 7
Gardena 52, Crenshaw 0
Wilmington Banning 53, Granada Hills 30
Hawkins 23, Diego Rivera 22
Westchester 20, Huntington Park 13
Legacy 54, Lincoln 18
Grant 40, Los Angeles 0
L.A. Hamilton 12, Manual Arts 6
North Hollywood 35, Canoga Park 0
Palisades 27, L.A. Roosevelt 14
San Pedro 42, G.H. Kennedy 7
Santee 6, Roybal 0
Sylmar 31, L.A. Marshall 12
Taft 43, Monroe 6
L.A. University 20, Fremont 13
Panorama 51, Washington Prep 37
Jefferson 41, West Adams 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Artesia 54, Mark Keppel 6
Azusa 34, Ganesha 21
Capistrano Valley Christian 34, Irvine University 17
Etiwanda 27, Citrus Valley 3
El Modena 42, Colony 27
El Monte 29,. Alhambra 0
Corona del Mar 47, Cypress 14
Esperanza 24, Fountain Valley 20
Golden Valley 41, Antelope Valley 6
Granite Hills 39, Carter 22
Hemet 35, Indio 13
La Quinta 42, Heritage 8
JSerra 35, Aquinas 0
Lakewood 45, St. Anthony 3
Northview 36, South Hills 0
Placentia Valencia 47, Magnolia 0
Serrano 35, Patriot 14
Rancho Alamitos 40, Savanna 15
Hillcrest 33, Corona Santiago 28
Summit 33, Chino 0
Upland 34, Norco 17
Vista del Lago 28, Valley View 21
Victor Valley 22, Rialto 15
INTERSECTIONAL
Bishop Alemany 56, Bernstein 6
Calipatria 65, Desert Mirage 12
Carpinteria 28, Hollywood 12
Harvard-Westlake 20, Venice 17
Brentwood 22, King/Drew 0
Garfield 35, Crespi 21
Long Beach Cabrillo 49, L.A. Jordan 32
La Puente 41, Contreras 0
Millikan 50, Carson 14
Monrovia 59, Eagle Rock 40
Rancho Dominguez 42, Glenn 8
Lynwood 24, South Gate 0
West Ranch 35, Cleveland 6
L.A. Wilson 56, Bosco Tech 0
