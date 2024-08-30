Advertisement
High School Sports

How the Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Sierra Canyon quarterback Wyatt Becker makes a pass from the pocket during a win over Oaks Christian on Friday night.
Sierra Canyon quarterback Wyatt Becker passes for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns in the first half in a win over Oaks Christian on Friday night.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.

Rk.; School; This week; Next game

1; MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Bishop Gorman, Friday

2; ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, 71-14; at Sierra Canyon, Saturday

3; CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 31-15; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday

4; MISSION VIEJO (2-0); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, Friday

5; ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14; vs. Baltimore St. Frances at Orange Coast Col., Friday

6; JSERRA (2-0); def. Aquinas, 35-0; vs. Clovis North, Friday

7; OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-10; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday

8; SIERRA CANYON (2-1); def. Oaks Christian, 35-10; vs. St. John Bosco, Saturday

9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 36-0; vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday

10; MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); lost to Servite, 37-17; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 13

11; SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); def. Corona Centennial, 31-15; vs. Bakersfield Liberty at Trabuco Hills

12; SERVITE (2-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 37-17; at Chaminade, Friday

13; OAK HILLS (1-0); vs. Highland, late; at Palmdale, Thursday

14; VISTA MURRIETA (1-0); vs. Murrieta Mesa, late; vs. Valencia, Thursday

15. CHAPARRAL (2-0); def. Apple Valley, 49-28; vs. Temecula Valley, Sept. 12

16; SAN CLEMENTE (1-1); def. Oak Ridge, 30-23; at La Costa Canyon, Friday

17; UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 34-17; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday

18; EDISON (0-2); lost to Yorba Linda, 22-21; at Lakewood, Friday

19; SIMI VALLEY (2-0); idle; at Royal, Friday

20; CHAMINADE (0-2); lost to San Diego Cathedral, 34-13; vs. Servite, Friday

21; LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. Narbonne, 49-6; vs. Mililani (Hawaii), Friday

22; LONG BEACH POLY (0-2); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 42-14; vs. Gardena Serra at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday

23; ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 41-27; vs. S.F. Riordan at Ventura College, Friday

24; CHARTER OAK (2-0); def. Chino Hills, 34-21; at Muir, Friday

25. PALOS VERDES (1-1); lost to Carlsbad, 33-7; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday

