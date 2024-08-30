How the Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.
Rk.; School; This week; Next game
1; MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Bishop Gorman, Friday
2; ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, 71-14; at Sierra Canyon, Saturday
3; CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 31-15; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday
4; MISSION VIEJO (2-0); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, Friday
5; ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14; vs. Baltimore St. Frances at Orange Coast Col., Friday
6; JSERRA (2-0); def. Aquinas, 35-0; vs. Clovis North, Friday
7; OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-10; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday
8; SIERRA CANYON (2-1); def. Oaks Christian, 35-10; vs. St. John Bosco, Saturday
9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 36-0; vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday
10; MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); lost to Servite, 37-17; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 13
11; SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); def. Corona Centennial, 31-15; vs. Bakersfield Liberty at Trabuco Hills
12; SERVITE (2-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 37-17; at Chaminade, Friday
13; OAK HILLS (1-0); vs. Highland, late; at Palmdale, Thursday
14; VISTA MURRIETA (1-0); vs. Murrieta Mesa, late; vs. Valencia, Thursday
15. CHAPARRAL (2-0); def. Apple Valley, 49-28; vs. Temecula Valley, Sept. 12
16; SAN CLEMENTE (1-1); def. Oak Ridge, 30-23; at La Costa Canyon, Friday
17; UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 34-17; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday
18; EDISON (0-2); lost to Yorba Linda, 22-21; at Lakewood, Friday
19; SIMI VALLEY (2-0); idle; at Royal, Friday
20; CHAMINADE (0-2); lost to San Diego Cathedral, 34-13; vs. Servite, Friday
21; LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. Narbonne, 49-6; vs. Mililani (Hawaii), Friday
22; LONG BEACH POLY (0-2); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 42-14; vs. Gardena Serra at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday
23; ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 41-27; vs. S.F. Riordan at Ventura College, Friday
24; CHARTER OAK (2-0); def. Chino Hills, 34-21; at Muir, Friday
25. PALOS VERDES (1-1); lost to Carlsbad, 33-7; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.