How the Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

25. PALOS VERDES (1-1); lost to Carlsbad, 33-7; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday

23; ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 41-27; vs. S.F. Riordan at Ventura College, Friday

22; LONG BEACH POLY (0-2); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 42-14; vs. Gardena Serra at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday

20; CHAMINADE (0-2); lost to San Diego Cathedral, 34-13; vs. Servite, Friday

18; EDISON (0-2); lost to Yorba Linda, 22-21; at Lakewood, Friday

17; UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 34-17; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday

14; VISTA MURRIETA (1-0); vs. Murrieta Mesa, late; vs. Valencia, Thursday

13; OAK HILLS (1-0); vs. Highland, late; at Palmdale, Thursday

11; SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); def. Corona Centennial, 31-15; vs. Bakersfield Liberty at Trabuco Hills

10; MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); lost to Servite, 37-17; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 13

9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 36-0; vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday

7; OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-10; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday

5; ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14; vs. Baltimore St. Frances at Orange Coast Col., Friday

3; CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 31-15; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sierra Canyon quarterback Wyatt Becker passes for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns in the first half in a win over Oaks Christian on Friday night.

