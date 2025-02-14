High school girls’ soccer playoff scores and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
SECOND ROUND
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Redondo Union 2, #8 Harvard-Westlake 1 (HW advances on penalty kicks)
#5 Corona Santiago 1, #4 Palos Verdes 0 (CS advances on penalty kicks)
#3 Santa Margarita 1, #6 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0
#2 Oaks Christian 4, #7 Apple Valley 0
DIVISION 1
Westlake 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
#9 Edison at #8 Ontario Christian, Saturday at 3 p.m.
#12 Troy 1, #5 Etiwanda 0
#4 Los Alamitos 6, Corona del Mar 1
#14 Anaheim Canyon 1, #3 Newport Harbor 0
Mater Dei 2, Rosary Academy 1
#10 Hart 1, #7 Moorpark 0
#2 Orange Lutheran 1, #15 Huntington Beach 0
DIVISION 2
Castaic 3, #16 Glendora 3 (Castaic wins on penalty kicks)
#8 Mira Costa 2, #9 Sunny Hills 1
El Rancho 1, Mission Viejo 1 (El Rancho wins on penalty kicks)
#4 Warren 1, Oak Hills 0
#14 Claremont 1, #3 El Dorado 0
Alta Loma 2, Quartz Hill 1
#7 Thousand Oaks 2, Oxnard 1
#2 Ayala 2, La Serna 0
DIVISION 3
#16 Santa Ana Foothill 2, Grand Terrace 1
#9 Crean Lutheran 0, La Habra 0 (Crean Lutheran wins on penalty kicks)
#12 Trabuco Hills 3, #5 Windward 0
Portola 4, #4 Crescenta Valley 0
#3 Buena 4, #14 Flintridge Sacred Heart 0
#6 Valley View 2, Woodbridge 1
Culver City 1, #7 Camarillo 0
#2 Long Beach Poly 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
DIVISION 4
#16 Chadwick 2, Artesia 0
#9 Coachella Valley 1, #8 Alemany 0
#5 Sage Hill 2, #12 San Marcos 1
#4 Costa Mesa 4, #13 Don Lugo 3
Redlands East Valley 2, #14 Simi Valley1
Bishop Montgomery 4, #6 Immaculate Heart 0
#10 La Mirada 1, #7 South Pasadena 0
Beaumont 0, Notre Dame Academy 0 (Beaumont wins on penalty kicks)
DIVISION 5
#16 Adelanto 0, Maranatha 0 (Adelanto wins on penalty kicks)
#9 Viewpoint 3, #8 Shadow Hills 2
#5 Estancia 3, Knight 0
Tahquitz 1, Ramona 0
#14 Patriot 3, Century 2
#6 Citrus Valley 4, #11 Fillmore 0
#10 Heritage 0, #7 Rialto 0 (Heritage wins on penalty kicks)
#15 Jurupa Valley 1, #2 Mark Keppel 0
DIVISION 6
#16 Bell Gardens vs. #1 Whittier Christian, Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fullerton College
#9 Channel Islands 4, Santa Ana Valley 3
#5 Long Beach Cabrillo 3, Azusa 2
#13 Segerstrom 2, #4 Carpinteria 1
#14 Barstow 2, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 1
#6 Godinez 1, Capistrano Valley Christian 0
San Gorgonio 3, Citrus Hill 1
#15 Thacher 2, #2 Anaheim 1
DIVISION 7
Desert Hot Springs 4, #1 Oxford Academy 0
#9 Norwalk at Rim of the World, Saturday at noon
Pasadena Marshall 2, #5 Oakwood 1
#13 Riverside Prep 2, #4 Gabrielino 1
#3 Grace 2, #14 Antelope Valley 1
#11 Fontana 1, #6 Santa Rosa Academy 0
#7 Highland 1, #10 San Jacinto Leadership Academy 0
Vista Del Lago 5, Duarte 1
DIVISION 8
#1 South El Monte 5, #16 de Toledo 1
#8 Loara 2, #9 Indian Springs 0
#5 Vistamar 3, #12 Academy of Academic Excellence 2
#13 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 4, #4 Edgewood 0
#3 AB Miller 1, #14 Mountain View 0
#6 Pomona Catholic 1, St. Paul 0
#10 Temecula Prep 2, #7 San Jacinto Valley 1
#2 Cathedral City 2, Coast Union 1
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#5 Corona Santiago at #8 Harvard-Westlake
#2 Oaks Christian at #3 Santa Margarita
(Same matchups in semifinals Feb. 22 at higher seeds)
DIVISION 1
#9 Edison/#8 Ontario Christian at Westlake
#12 Troy at #4 Los Alamitos
#14 Anaheim Canyon at Mater Dei
#10 Hart at #2 Orange Lutheran
DIVISION 2
Castaic at #8 Mira Costa
El Rancho at #4 Warren
Alta Loma at #14 Claremont
#7 Thousand Oaks at #2 Ayala
DIVISION 3
#16 Santa Ana Foothill/Grand Terrace vs. Crean Lutheran, TBA
Portola at #12 Trabuco Hills
#3 Buena at #6 Valley View
#2 Long Beach Poly at Culver City
DIVISION 4
#9 Coachella Valley at #16 Chadwick
#5 Sage Hill at #4 Costa Mesa
Bishop Montgomery at Redlands East Valley
Beaumont at #10 La Mirada
DIVISION 5
#9 Viewpoint at #16 Adelanto
Tahquitz at #5 Estancia
#14 Patriot at #6 Citrus Valley
#10 Heritage at #15 Jurupa Valley
DIVISION 6
#1 Whittier Christian/#16 Bell Gardens at #9 Channel Islands
#13 Segerstrom at #5 Long Beach Cabrillo
#14 Barstow at #6 Godinez
#15 Thacher at San Gorgonio
DIVISION 7
Desert Hot Springs vs. #9 Norwalk/Rim of the World, TBA
#13 Riverside Prep at Pasadena Marshall
#3 Grace vs. #11 Fontana, TBA
Vista del Lago at #7 Highland
DIVISION 8
#8 Loara at #1 South El Monte
#13 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian a #5 Vistamar
#3 AB Miller at #6 Pomona Catholic
#10 Temecula Prep at #2 Cathedral City
Note: Semifinals Feb. 22; Finals Feb. 28 or March 1.
