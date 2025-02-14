High school girls’ soccer playoff scores and updated pairings

More to Read

Desert Hot Springs vs. #9 Norwalk/Rim of the World, TBA

(Same matchups in semifinals Feb. 22 at higher seeds)

(All games at 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted)

#9 Norwalk at Rim of the World, Saturday at noon

#16 Bell Gardens vs. #1 Whittier Christian, Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fullerton College

#9 Edison at #8 Ontario Christian, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.