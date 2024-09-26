Advertisement
High school football: Week 5 scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
WEDNESDAY’S SCORE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague
Rubidoux 17, Lakeside 3

THURSDAY’S SCORES

CITY SECTION

Eastern League
Garfield 21, Bell 13
Roosevelt 40, Legacy 23

Nonleague
L.A. Jordan 44, Fremont 26
Marquez 14, Crenshaw 6
Washington 45, Sotomayor 3

SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Highland 48, Knight 0
Nonleague
Summit 20, Barstow 8
Jurupa Valley 28, Bloomington 21
Hesperia 24, Winchester Liberty 14
Los Altos 41, California 26
Lompoc Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 13
Newbury Park 43, Ventura 14
Trinity Classical Academy 49, Nordhoff 0
Corona Santiago 40, Adelanto 20
Northview 35, Village Christian 6
Los Amigos 44, Western Christian 12
Yucaipa 20, Palm Desert 13
Citrus Hill 42, Riverside Notre Dame 0

8-Man
Heritage League
Desert Christian 48, Milken 6

