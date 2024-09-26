High school football: Week 5 scores
WEDNESDAY’S SCORE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Rubidoux 17, Lakeside 3
THURSDAY’S SCORES
CITY SECTION
Eastern League
Garfield 21, Bell 13
Roosevelt 40, Legacy 23
Nonleague
L.A. Jordan 44, Fremont 26
Marquez 14, Crenshaw 6
Washington 45, Sotomayor 3
SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Highland 48, Knight 0
Nonleague
Summit 20, Barstow 8
Jurupa Valley 28, Bloomington 21
Hesperia 24, Winchester Liberty 14
Los Altos 41, California 26
Lompoc Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 13
Newbury Park 43, Ventura 14
Trinity Classical Academy 49, Nordhoff 0
Corona Santiago 40, Adelanto 20
Northview 35, Village Christian 6
Los Amigos 44, Western Christian 12
Yucaipa 20, Palm Desert 13
Citrus Hill 42, Riverside Notre Dame 0
8-Man
Heritage League
Desert Christian 48, Milken 6
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.