Birmingham enters City play winless after loss to Calabasas

Dredon Fowles of Birmingham takes off on an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play against Calabasas on Friday night.

There’s a method to coach Jim Rose’s madness each season of having his Birmingham High football team play only non-City Section opponents for its nonleague games, which usually results in defeat after defeat.

Since 2019, the Patriots have won every City Section Open Division title while going 5-19 in nonleague games.

The idea is to challenge the team against top opponents and get better every week even if wins are hard to attain. Once again, the Patriots (0-4) will enter City Section action winless after a 38-27 defeat to Calabasas on Friday night. Some City Section fans have already forgotten about Birmingham and will count them out as a factor come playoff time, but do that at your own peril.

“We just have to execute,” said All-City linebacker Eddie Plaza, who caught a 72-yard touchdown pass. “We’re making dumb mistakes. I love how everybody is counting us out. I can’t wait to play teams in the Marine League.”

Birmingham hasn’t lost to a City Section opponent since 2017, a streak of 42 consecutive wins. The Patriots went 0-5 in nonleague games in 2021 and won the City title. In 2022, with a young team, they went 1-4 and by season’s end, routed Garfield 49-13 in the final. They’re winless again, so Birmingham is in perfect position, though the amount of sophomores and juniors being asked to produce has Rose a little restless.

“Let’s see how it plays out,” Rose said. “It’s learning how to finish, whether it be a play, a drive, a quarter. I feel better than last time.”

The Patriots badly miss All-City quarterback Kingston Tisdell, who decided to take his talents to Inglewood rather than spend a fourth season with the Patriots. There really is no passing game at the moment. But that could change. Kevin Hawkins, a 238-pound quarterback who played at El Camino Real, made his debut on Friday. He can certainly run, but the real runner is running back Dredon Fowles.

Dredon Fowles goes 80 yards on first play of game for Birmingham. 7-0 vs. Calabasas. pic.twitter.com/YL9pCaUQ9h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 28, 2024

Fowles rushed for 119 yards in the first half, including an 80-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening offensive play. Later he had a 28-yard touchdown run. He finished with 144 yards rushing. The Patriots trailed 21-14 at halftime. Calabasas showed off two good sophomores in quarterback Dominik Hardy and receiver Kingston Celifie. They combined for an 80-yard touchdown play. Hardy also passed 23 yards for a touchdown to his older brother Dezmyn. Junior Kayne Miller had a 35-yard touchdown run.

80-yard TD pass. Dominik Hardy to Kingston Celifie. Both sophomores. Calabasas 21-14 pic.twitter.com/In3j7Ut9Qi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 28, 2024

In the third quarter, Dylan Hein of Calabasas made a terrific catch in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown, somehow getting his feet down before going out of bounds. His great grandfather is Mel Hein, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His father is Curtis Hein, who played at USC.

Calabasas brothers Dezmyn (receiver) and Dominik Hardy (quarterback) had big games on Friday. (Craig Weston)

Dominik Hardy completed 17 of 23 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. His brother caught six passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Dezmyn missed on a trick play, failing to complete a pass to a wide open receiver. The younger brother isn’t going to let him forget it.

“I’m going to be clowning him at home,” Dominik said.

Calabasas finished its nonleague season at 4-1 and moves on to the new Conejo Coast League, which features unbeaten Newbury Park. Birmingham has a chance to set a City record for most consecutive section wins next week against Chatsworth.