How the top 25 high school football teams fared

By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week, Sept. 26-28:

Rk., School; This week; Next game

1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Oct. 4

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Oct. 4

3. MISSION VIEJO (6-0); def. Chaparral, 51-10; vs. Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 4

4. JSERRA (5-0); idle; vs. Servite, Oct. 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); idle; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 4

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2); idle; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-3); idle; at Chaminade, Oct. 4;

8. SERVITE (5-0); def. St. Paul, 33-14; at JSerra, Oct. 4

9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); idle; at Oxnard Pacifica, Oct. 4

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 35-25; vs. Norco, Thursday

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Los Alamitos, 42-7; at Loyola, Oct. 4

12. CHAPARRAL (4-1); lost to Mission Viejo, 51-10; at Vista Murrieta, Oct. 4

13. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 42-7; at San Diego Lincoln, Oct. 5

14. OAK HILLS (5-0); idle; vs. Hesperia, Thursday

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 4

16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); lost to Murrieta Valley, 35-25; vs. Coronado, Oct. 11

17. LEUZINGER (5-0); def. Hawthorne, 61-0; vs. Inglewood, Oct. 4

18. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; at Leuzinger, Oct. 4

19. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); idle; vs. St. Bonaventure, Oct. 4

20. DOWNEY (4-1); idle; at La Mirada, Oct. 4

21. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); def. Ventura, 43-14; at Santa Barbara, Oct. 5

22. YORBA LINDA (5-0); idle; vs. Villa Park, Thursday

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2); idle; vs. Upland, Oct. 4

24. VILLA PARK (4-1); def. Mira Costa, 18-0; at Yorba Linda, Thursday

25. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1); idle; vs. Corona del Mar, Oct. 4

