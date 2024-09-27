How the top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); lost to Murrieta Valley, 35-25; vs. Coronado, Oct. 11

13. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 42-7; at San Diego Lincoln, Oct. 5

12. CHAPARRAL (4-1); lost to Mission Viejo, 51-10; at Vista Murrieta, Oct. 4

3. MISSION VIEJO (6-0); def. Chaparral, 51-10; vs. Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 4

Rk., School; This week; Next game

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week, Sept. 26-28:

