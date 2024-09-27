How the top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week, Sept. 26-28:
Rk., School; This week; Next game
1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Oct. 4
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Oct. 4
3. MISSION VIEJO (6-0); def. Chaparral, 51-10; vs. Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 4
4. JSERRA (5-0); idle; vs. Servite, Oct. 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); idle; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 4
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2); idle; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
7. SIERRA CANYON (2-3); idle; at Chaminade, Oct. 4;
8. SERVITE (5-0); def. St. Paul, 33-14; at JSerra, Oct. 4
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); idle; at Oxnard Pacifica, Oct. 4
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 35-25; vs. Norco, Thursday
11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Los Alamitos, 42-7; at Loyola, Oct. 4
12. CHAPARRAL (4-1); lost to Mission Viejo, 51-10; at Vista Murrieta, Oct. 4
13. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 42-7; at San Diego Lincoln, Oct. 5
14. OAK HILLS (5-0); idle; vs. Hesperia, Thursday
15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 4
16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); lost to Murrieta Valley, 35-25; vs. Coronado, Oct. 11
17. LEUZINGER (5-0); def. Hawthorne, 61-0; vs. Inglewood, Oct. 4
18. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; at Leuzinger, Oct. 4
19. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); idle; vs. St. Bonaventure, Oct. 4
20. DOWNEY (4-1); idle; at La Mirada, Oct. 4
21. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); def. Ventura, 43-14; at Santa Barbara, Oct. 5
22. YORBA LINDA (5-0); idle; vs. Villa Park, Thursday
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2); idle; vs. Upland, Oct. 4
24. VILLA PARK (4-1); def. Mira Costa, 18-0; at Yorba Linda, Thursday
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1); idle; vs. Corona del Mar, Oct. 4
