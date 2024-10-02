Column: Passion for football flows during Marine League battles

Hide the children. Close the blinds. Put in the earplugs.

It’s time for Marine League football, where fans like to yell, players like to hit and coaches like to argue.

It would be nice if Narbonne, Banning, San Pedro, Gardena and Carson all could get along. City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos even held a meeting between the coaches, athletic directors and administrators before the season. They all reportedly were cooperative and agreed to work together to prevent the usual disruptions.

“The expectation is always good sportsmanship,” Lagos said.

This is a football season in which the top five teams in the City Section are from the Marine League, according to CalPreps’ computer rankings. That’s going to make for an epic league season.

The attention on the league brings back memories of the glory years of the 1970s and ’80s, when Carson, under Hall of Fame coach Gene Vollnogle, and Banning, under Hall of Fame coach Chris Ferragamo, were rolling out one powerhouse team after another. Then Mike Walsh of San Pedro won five City titles and 227 games until retiring in 2016. Then Manuel Douglas turned Narbonne into a powerhouse with eight City titles until his resignation in 2020.

The physicality and intensity of each game between the rivals is fueled by the pride of each fan base. Each high school comes from its own little community — San Pedro, Harbor City, Gardena, Carson and Wilmington.

“Location plays a big factor,” said All-City defensive end Dylan Rubino of San Pedro. “You grow up knowing a lot of people on the same team and with the competitive spirit you want to be better than your friend. I have pride in San Pedro being born and raised here. Growing up in the area, football is big thing.”

Rubino, quarterback Marcus Jeronymo and Banning All-City defensive back Steven Perez attended the same middle school. They like each other. They respect each other. But on the field, they want to win.

“I live two minutes away from Banning,” Perez said. “I was able to play for Pilots youth football teams. And to be able to go to the high school and for the opportunity to play at the next level from my home high school means a lot to me.”

They also agree the adults need to let the players compete without distractions in the stands or incidents before or after games. It’s fun to play football. It’s not fun to deal with the consequences when fights happen and sportsmanship is ignored.

“I think each player appreciates the love other players have for the game,” Rubino said. “We all take pride in the game of football in our city. You celebrate in a humble manner. That’s the way it should be. We all know we’re going to be in the Open Division. Don’t do anything stupid. You’re going to see them again.”

The opening weekend has San Pedro at Carson and Banning at Narbonne. They should be terrific games. Enjoy them. Cheer for your team. Just don’t lose sight of the fact this is high school football. Teenagers are trying to do their best to make their communities proud.

“No matter what team you’re playing, it’s going to be chippy, it’s going to be physical, there’s going to be contact at the end of the day. It’s who wants it more,” Perez said.

