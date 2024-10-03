High school football: Week 6 scores
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
East Valley League
Chavez 20, Fulton 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Baseline League
Chino Hills 22, Ayala 21
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Big West Lower League
Great Oak 50, Corona 0
King 35, Corona Santiago 20
Murrieta Mesa 24, Temecula Valley 21
Big West Upper League
Corona Centennial 63, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Murrieta Valley 42, Norco 27
Bravo League
Yorba Linda 31, Villa Park 14
Camino Real League
Bishop Montgomery 49, Bosco Tech 0
Cottonwood League
Trinity Classical Academy 49, Webb 14
Del Rey League
Crespi 28, La Salle 26
Delta League
El Modena 30, Trabuco Hills 7
Desert Sky League
Barstow 35, Adelanto 0
Silverado 18, Granite Hills 12
Epsilon League
La Habra 25, El Dorado 7
Gateway League
Warren 17, Dominguez 0
Golden League
Antelope Valley 61, Eastside 7
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs 56, Heritage 34
Mission Valley League
South El Monte 42, Mountain View 0
Mojave River League
Oak Hills 34, Hesperia 0
Montview League
Hacienda Heights Wilson 56, Azusa 0
Nogales 28, Sierra Vista 12
Ontario 34, Pomona 7
Moore League
Long Beach Wilson 49, Compton 0
Mountain Valley League
Miller 11, Indian Springs 0
Omicron League
Buena Park 41, Katella 0
Pacific League
Burbank 33, Pasadena 21
Muir 49, Arcadia 3
Rio Hondo League
Monrovia 63, San Marino 27
River Valley League
Ramona 56, La Sierra 3
Sigma League
Estancia 14, Rancho Alamitos 7
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 49, Santa Ana Valley 6
Skyline League
Bloomington 43, Arroyo Valley 20
Valle Vista League
Baldwin Park 21, Alta Loma 14
Northview 42, Diamond Ranch 0
San Dimas 35, West Covina 19
Zeta League
Magnolia 29, Savanna 28
Nonleague
Coachella Valley 48, Desert Mirage 6
8-MAN
Nonleague
California School for the Deaf 60, Hesperia Christian 6
Rolling Hills Prep 58, Blair 6
