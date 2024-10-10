High school football: Thursday’s Week 7 scores

More to Read

SOUTHERN SECTION Almont League Schurr 70, Keppel 0 Big West Lower League King 45, Corona 10 Big West Upper League Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 0 Bravo League Newport Harbor 21, Corona del Mar 14 Channel League Buena 50, Royal 21 Oak Park 27, Oxnard 18 Citrus Belt League Cajon 47, Redlands East Valley 0 Conejo Coast League Newbury Park 48, Calabasas 20 Rio Mesa 41, Santa Barbara 28 Thousand Oaks 41, Westlake 14 Cottonwood League Silver Valley 14, Webb 13 Del Rey League St. Anthony 42, La Salle 20 Del Rio League El Rancho 47, California 14 Delta League El Modena 56, Western 27 Desert Empire League Shadow Hills 45, Palm Springs 35 Desert Sky League Granite Hills 14, Adelanto 0 Epsilon League Santa Ana Foothill 28, Laguna Hills 14 Foothill League Hart 61, Canyon Country Canyon 40 Valencia 56, Golden Valley 28 Castaic 42, West Ranch 27 Foxtrot League Dana Hills 35, Orange 14 Golden League Lancaster 41, Littlerock 6 Hacienda League Covina 49, Diamond Bar 32 South Hills 20, Walnut 16 Inland Valley League Perris 28, Citrus Hill 3 Iota League Irvine 57, Anaheim Canyon 24 Ivy League Orange Vista 35, Liberty 0 Rancho Verde 58, Vista del Lago 40 Kappa League Segerstrom 49, Esperanza 29 Lambda League Marina 49, Placentia Valencia 0 Marmonte League Simi Valley 56, Camarillo 7 Mission Valley League Arroyo 15, Gabrielino 0 Rosemead 31, Mountain View 23 Ocean League El Segundo 65, Beverly Hills 7 Pioneer League North Torrance 36, Redondo Union 29 Santa Monica 41, South Torrance 0 Rio Hondo League La Canada 44, Pasadena Poly 7 Sigma League Los Amigos 30, Rancho Alamitos 0 Skyline League Carter 35, Bloomington 17 Colton 54, Arroyo Valley 33 Fontana 50, Riverside Notre Dame 0 Tango League Anaheim 28, Costa Mesa 6 Bolsa Grande 49, Loara 14 Tri County League Agoura 49, Dos Pueblos 27 Nonleague Rim of the World 23, Eisenhower 21 Brentwood 48, Grace Brethren 41 Summit 40, Grand Terrace 14 Jurupa Hills 35, San Gorgonio 34 Miller 24, Cathedral City 14

