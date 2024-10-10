High school football: Thursday’s Week 7 scores
CITY SECTION
East Valley
Arleta 20, Fulton 6
Grant 56, Monroe 0
North Hollywood 45, Chavez 14
Eastern League
Bell 37, Legacy 13
Garfield 41, South Gate 30
South East 32, L.A. Roosevelt 28 (OT)
Northern League
Franklin 26, L.A. Wilson 23
West Valley League
Cleveland 20, Chatsworth 14
Granada Hills 40, Taft 21
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Schurr 70, Keppel 0
Big West Lower League
King 45, Corona 10
Big West Upper League
Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 0
Bravo League
Newport Harbor 21, Corona del Mar 14
Channel League
Buena 50, Royal 21
Oak Park 27, Oxnard 18
Citrus Belt League
Cajon 47, Redlands East Valley 0
Conejo Coast League
Newbury Park 48, Calabasas 20
Rio Mesa 41, Santa Barbara 28
Thousand Oaks 41, Westlake 14
Cottonwood League
Silver Valley 14, Webb 13
Del Rey League
St. Anthony 42, La Salle 20
Del Rio League
El Rancho 47, California 14
Delta League
El Modena 56, Western 27
Desert Empire League
Shadow Hills 45, Palm Springs 35
Desert Sky League
Granite Hills 14, Adelanto 0
Epsilon League
Santa Ana Foothill 28, Laguna Hills 14
Foothill League
Hart 61, Canyon Country Canyon 40
Valencia 56, Golden Valley 28
Castaic 42, West Ranch 27
Foxtrot League
Dana Hills 35, Orange 14
Golden League
Lancaster 41, Littlerock 6
Hacienda League
Covina 49, Diamond Bar 32
South Hills 20, Walnut 16
Inland Valley League
Perris 28, Citrus Hill 3
Iota League
Irvine 57, Anaheim Canyon 24
Ivy League
Orange Vista 35, Liberty 0
Rancho Verde 58, Vista del Lago 40
Kappa League
Segerstrom 49, Esperanza 29
Lambda League
Marina 49, Placentia Valencia 0
Marmonte League
Simi Valley 56, Camarillo 7
Mission Valley League
Arroyo 15, Gabrielino 0
Rosemead 31, Mountain View 23
Ocean League
El Segundo 65, Beverly Hills 7
Pioneer League
North Torrance 36, Redondo Union 29
Santa Monica 41, South Torrance 0
Rio Hondo League
La Canada 44, Pasadena Poly 7
Sigma League
Los Amigos 30, Rancho Alamitos 0
Skyline League
Carter 35, Bloomington 17
Colton 54, Arroyo Valley 33
Fontana 50, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Tango League
Anaheim 28, Costa Mesa 6
Bolsa Grande 49, Loara 14
Tri County League
Agoura 49, Dos Pueblos 27
Nonleague
Rim of the World 23, Eisenhower 21
Brentwood 48, Grace Brethren 41
Summit 40, Grand Terrace 14
Jurupa Hills 35, San Gorgonio 34
Miller 24, Cathedral City 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Lompoc Cabrillo 56, Carpinteria 7
8 MAN
Heritage League
Faith Baptist 54, Milken 0
Nonleague
Malibu 38, Blair 0
Public Safety 21, Victor Valley Christian 16
Sage Hill 58, Vista Meridian 30
Entrepreneur 38, Immanuel Christian 0
Flintridge Prep 84, Noli Indian 6
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.