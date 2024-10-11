How the top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week, Oct. 10-12:
Rk., School; This week; Next game
1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 28-6; at JSerra, Oct. 18
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); def. Santa Margarita, 13-0; vs. Servite at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 18
3. MISSION VIEJO (7-0); idle; at San Clemente, Oct. 18
4. SERVITE (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-6; vs. St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 18
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2); def. JSerra, 23-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College, Oct. 18
6. JSERRA (5-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-17; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 18
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 63-0; vs. Murrieta Valley, Oct. 18
8. SIERRA CANYON (4-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 50-17; vs. Bishop Amat, Oct. 18
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); def. Bishop Diego, 13-0; vs. St. Bonaventure, Oct. 18
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1); def. Chaparral, 56-22; at Corona Centennial, Oct. 18
11. GARDENA SERRA (5-2); def. Chaminade, 33-21; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Oct. 18
12. CHAPARRAL (5-2); lost to Murrieta Valley, 56-22; vs. Norco, Oct. 18
13. INGLEWOOD (6-0); at Lawndale, late; vs. Mira Costa at Coleman Stadium, Oct. 18
14. OAK HILLS (7-0); def. Serrano, 49-7; at Apple Valley, Oct. 18
15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-4); lost St. John Bosco, 13-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 18
16. SAN CLEMENTE (4-3); def. Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, 51-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Oct. 18
17. LEUZINGER (5-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 21-14; at Culver City, Oct. 18
18. LOS ALAMITOS (4-3); idle; at Edison, Oct. 18
19. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. Camarillo, 56-7; vs. Bishop Diego, Oct. 18
20. DOWNEY (6-1); def. Bellflower, 49-0; vs. Dominguez, Oct. 18
21. NEWBURY PARK (5-0); def. Calabasas, 48-20; vs. Westlake, Oct. 18
22. YORBA LINDA (6-1); lost to San Juan Hills, 49-6; at Tesoro, Oct. 18
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-2); def. Ayala, 37-7; at Etiwanda, Oct. 18
24. SAN JUAN HILLS (6-1); def. Yorba Linda, 49-6; vs. Newport Harbor, Oct. 18
25. CULVER CITY (6-1); lost to Mira Costa, 56-34; vs. Leuzinger, Oct. 18
