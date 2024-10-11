How the top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

25. CULVER CITY (6-1); lost to Mira Costa, 56-34; vs. Leuzinger, Oct. 18

22. YORBA LINDA (6-1); lost to San Juan Hills, 49-6; at Tesoro, Oct. 18

17. LEUZINGER (5-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 21-14; at Culver City, Oct. 18

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-4); lost St. John Bosco, 13-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 18

13. INGLEWOOD (6-0); at Lawndale, late; vs. Mira Costa at Coleman Stadium, Oct. 18

12. CHAPARRAL (5-2); lost to Murrieta Valley, 56-22; vs. Norco, Oct. 18

6. JSERRA (5-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-17; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 18

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2); def. JSerra, 23-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College, Oct. 18

4. SERVITE (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-6; vs. St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 18

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); def. Santa Margarita, 13-0; vs. Servite at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 18

Rk., School; This week; Next game

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week, Oct. 10-12:

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.