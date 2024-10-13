Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Koen Parnell of Mater Dei catches a 26-yard touchdown pass as Servite's Brandon Mosqueda can't reach ball.
Koen Parnell of Mater Dei catches a 26-yard touchdown pass as Servite’s Brandon Mosqueda can’t reach ball. The Monarchs won the Trinity League matchup to remain the No. 1-ranked team in the Southland.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 28-6; at JSerra, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); def. Santa Margarita, 13-0; vs. Servite at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 2

Advertisement

3. MISSION VIEJO (7-0); idle; at San Clemente, Friday; 3

4. SERVITE (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-6; vs. St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2); def. JSerra, 23-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 63-0; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 7

7. JSERRA (5-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-17; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 6

8. SIERRA CANYON (4-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 50-17; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 8

9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); def. Bishop Diego, 13-0; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 9

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1); def. Chaparral, 56-22; at Corona Centennial, Friday;10

11. GARDENA SERRA (5-2); def. Chaminade, 33-21; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 11

12. SANTA MARGARITA (3-4); lost St. John Bosco, 13-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 15

13. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Lawndale, 42-0; vs. Mira Costa at Coleman Stadium, Friday; 13

14. CHAPARRAL (5-2); lost to Murrieta Valley, 56-22; vs. Norco, Friday; 12

15. OAK HILLS (7-0); def. Serrano, 49-7; at Apple Valley, Friday; 14

16. SAN CLEMENTE (4-3); def. Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, 51-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday; 16

Advertisement

17. LOS ALAMITOS (4-3); idle; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 18

18. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. Camarillo, 56-7; vs. Bishop Diego, Friday; 19

19. DOWNEY (6-1); def. Bellflower, 49-0; vs. Dominguez, Friday; 20

20. NEWBURY PARK (5-0); def. Calabasas, 48-20; vs. Westlake, Friday; 21

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (6-1); def. Yorba Linda, 26-16; vs. Newport Harbor, Friday; 24

22. LEUZINGER (5-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 21-14; at Culver City, Friday; 17

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-2); def. Ayala, 37-7; at Etiwanda, Friday; 23

24. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (6-2); def. Long Beach Poly, 53-40; at Lakewood, Friday; NR

25. EDISON (5-2); Idle; vs. Los Alamitos at Huntington Beach, Friday; NR

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement