This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 28-6; at JSerra, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); def. Santa Margarita, 13-0; vs. Servite at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (7-0); idle; at San Clemente, Friday; 3
4. SERVITE (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-6; vs. St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2); def. JSerra, 23-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 63-0; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 7
7. JSERRA (5-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-17; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 6
8. SIERRA CANYON (4-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 50-17; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 8
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); def. Bishop Diego, 13-0; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 9
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1); def. Chaparral, 56-22; at Corona Centennial, Friday;10
11. GARDENA SERRA (5-2); def. Chaminade, 33-21; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 11
12. SANTA MARGARITA (3-4); lost St. John Bosco, 13-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 15
13. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Lawndale, 42-0; vs. Mira Costa at Coleman Stadium, Friday; 13
14. CHAPARRAL (5-2); lost to Murrieta Valley, 56-22; vs. Norco, Friday; 12
15. OAK HILLS (7-0); def. Serrano, 49-7; at Apple Valley, Friday; 14
16. SAN CLEMENTE (4-3); def. Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, 51-0; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday; 16
17. LOS ALAMITOS (4-3); idle; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 18
18. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. Camarillo, 56-7; vs. Bishop Diego, Friday; 19
19. DOWNEY (6-1); def. Bellflower, 49-0; vs. Dominguez, Friday; 20
20. NEWBURY PARK (5-0); def. Calabasas, 48-20; vs. Westlake, Friday; 21
21. SAN JUAN HILLS (6-1); def. Yorba Linda, 26-16; vs. Newport Harbor, Friday; 24
22. LEUZINGER (5-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 21-14; at Culver City, Friday; 17
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-2); def. Ayala, 37-7; at Etiwanda, Friday; 23
24. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (6-2); def. Long Beach Poly, 53-40; at Lakewood, Friday; NR
25. EDISON (5-2); Idle; vs. Los Alamitos at Huntington Beach, Friday; NR
