This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

25. EDISON (5-2); Idle; vs. Los Alamitos at Huntington Beach, Friday; NR

22. LEUZINGER (5-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 21-14; at Culver City, Friday; 17

17. LOS ALAMITOS (4-3); idle; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 18

14. CHAPARRAL (5-2); lost to Murrieta Valley, 56-22; vs. Norco, Friday; 12

13. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Lawndale, 42-0; vs. Mira Costa at Coleman Stadium, Friday; 13

12. SANTA MARGARITA (3-4); lost St. John Bosco, 13-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 15

7. JSERRA (5-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-17; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 6

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2); def. JSerra, 23-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5

4. SERVITE (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-6; vs. St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 4

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); def. Santa Margarita, 13-0; vs. Servite at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 2

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8.

Koen Parnell of Mater Dei catches a 26-yard touchdown pass as Servite’s Brandon Mosqueda can’t reach ball. The Monarchs won the Trinity League matchup to remain the No. 1-ranked team in the Southland.

