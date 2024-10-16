Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Drew Nichols of Murrieta Valley High poses for a photo.
Drew Nichols is a 6-foot-5, 276-pound offensive tackle who anchors the Murrieta Valley line. He’s headed to Michigan State.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Murrieta Valley (6-1, 2-0) at Corona Centennial (5-2, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Two top-25 teams that need to run the ball successfully to win games face off in a compelling matchup three weeks before playoff seedings come out. Murrieta Valley, led by running back Dorian Hoze and its outstanding offensive line, keeps winning without injured quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Centennial is best when quarterback Husan Longstreet gets help with an effective ground game. Whichever defensive line rises up will be the difference maker. The pick: Centennial.

Advertisement

Gardena (7-0, 1-0) at Carson (4-3, 1-0), 7 p.m.

This game is critical in the Marine League since both teams could end up forfeiting games to Narbonne in the coming weeks. Xavier Grant of Gardena is the running back and offensive weapon the Colts must figure out how to contain. Sophomore quarterback Chris Fields continues to progress for Carson. The pick: Carson.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement