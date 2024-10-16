A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Murrieta Valley (6-1, 2-0) at Corona Centennial (5-2, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Two top-25 teams that need to run the ball successfully to win games face off in a compelling matchup three weeks before playoff seedings come out. Murrieta Valley, led by running back Dorian Hoze and its outstanding offensive line, keeps winning without injured quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Centennial is best when quarterback Husan Longstreet gets help with an effective ground game. Whichever defensive line rises up will be the difference maker. The pick: Centennial.

Gardena (7-0, 1-0) at Carson (4-3, 1-0), 7 p.m.

This game is critical in the Marine League since both teams could end up forfeiting games to Narbonne in the coming weeks. Xavier Grant of Gardena is the running back and offensive weapon the Colts must figure out how to contain. Sophomore quarterback Chris Fields continues to progress for Carson. The pick: Carson.