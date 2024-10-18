How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

24. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (6-2); at Lakewood, no score reported; vs. Compton, Oct. 25

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-1); def. Newport Harbor, 30-7; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Thursday

17. LOS ALAMITOS (4-4); lost to Edison, 21-10; vs. San Clemente at Veterans Stadium, Thursday

16. SAN CLEMENTE (4-4); lost to Mission Viejo, 23-7; vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, Thursday

13. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Mira Costa, 27-7; vs. Palos Verdes at Coleman Stadium, Oct. 25

12. SANTA MARGARITA (3-5); lost to Orange Lutheran, 13-10; vs. JSerra at Trabuco Hills, Thursday

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 28-9; vs. Vista Murrieta, Oct. 25

7. JSERRA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 41-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-2); def. Santa Margarita, 13-10; vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, Oct. 25

4. SERVITE (6-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 27-17; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 25

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0); def. Servite, 27-17; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 25

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. JSerra, 41-17; vs. St. John Bosco at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 25

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 8:

