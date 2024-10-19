High school flag football: Southern Section playoff pairings

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Santa Margarita’s Mackenzie Young tries to evade two Orange Lutheran defenders during a Trinity League game. The Eagles and Lancers qualified for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

First Round

(All games Tuesday at 5 p.m.)

DIVISION 1

Eastvale Roosevelt (Big VIII No. 1) at Orange Lutheran (Trinity T-No. 1)

Corona del Mar (Sunset No. 3) at Lakewood St. Joseph (Santa Fe No. 1)

San Marcos (Channel No. 1) at Santa Margarita (Trinity At-Large)

Anaheim Canyon (Freeway No. 1) at JSerra (Trinity T-No. 1)

Western Christian (Ambassador No. 1) at Huntington Beach (Sunset No. 2)

Agoura (Marmonte No. 1) at Ventura (Channel No. 3)

Aliso Niguel (South Coast No. 1) at Dos Pueblos (Channel No. 2)

Camarillo (Coastal Canyon No. 1) at Newport Harbor (Sunset No. 1)

DIVISION 2

Los Altos (Hacienda No. 1) at Long Beach Poly (Moore No. 1)

Corona (Big VIII At-Large) at Redondo Union (Bay No. 2)

Corona Santiago (Big VIII No. 3) at Esperanza (Crestview No. 3)

Yorba Linda (Freeway No. 2) at Newbury Park (Marmonte At-Large)

Corona Centennial (Big VIII No. 2) at Northwood (Pacific Coast No. 2)

St. Mary’s Academy (Santa Fe No. 2) at Mira Costa (Bay No. 1)

Warren (Gateway No. 1) at Beaumont (Citrus Belt No. 1)

Royal (Coastal Canyon No. 2) at Woodbridge (Pacific Coast No. 1)

El Toro (South Coast No. 3) at Cypress (Crestview T-No. 1)

Rosary Academy (Pacific Coast No. 4) at Torrance (Pioneer No. 1)

Thousand Oaks (Marmonte No. 2) at Edison (Sunset No. 4)

Downey (Gateway No. 2) at Westlake (Marmonte At-Large)

Irvine University (Pacific Coast No. 3) at Trabuco Hills (South Coast No. 2)

El Modena (Freeway No. 3) at Crean Lutheran (Crestview T-No. 1)

Oxnard (Channel No. 4) San Juan Hills (Sea View No. 1)

DIVISION 3

Anaheim (Coast No. 2) at Linfield Christian (Ambassador No. 2)

Patriot (River Valley No. 2) at Shadow Hills (Desert Empire No. 2)

Canyon Springs (Sunbelt No. 1) at Millikan (Moore No. 3)

Beckman (Sea View No. 2) at Segerstrom (Golden West No. 1)

Rancho Cucamonga (Baseline No. 3) at Upland (Baseline No. 1)

Knight (Golden No. 2) at Lakewood (Moore No. 2)

San Clemente (Sea View No. 3) at Oak Park (Coastal Canyon No. 3)

Hart (Foothill No. 1) at Hillcrest (Ivy No. 1)

Chino (Mt. Baldy No. 1) at Etiwanda (Baseline No. 2)

Ayala (Palomares #2) at Riverside King (Big VIII At-Large)

Ontario Christian (Ambassador No. 3) at Norco (Big VIII At-Large)

Temecula Prep (South Valley No. 1) at South Hills (Hacienda No. 2)

El Segundo (Pioneer No. 2) at Highland (Golden No. 1)

San Dimas (Hacienda No. 3) at Westminster (Empire No. 1)

Placentia Valencia (Empire No. 2) at Channel Islands (Freelance At-Large)

Mayfair (Gateway T-No. 3) at Troy (North Hills No. 1)

DIVISION 4

Cajon (Citrus Belt At-Large) at La Canada (Rio Hondo No. 1)

Katella (Golden West No. 2) at Bellflower (Gateway T-No. 3)

Charter Oak (Valle Vista No. 1) at Schurr (Almont No. 1)

Windward (Liberty No. 1) at Gardena Serra (Santa Fe No. 3)

Laguna Hills (Golden West No. 3) at Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt No. 3)

San Jacinto Valley (South Valley No. 2) at Estancia (Coast No. 1)

Long Beach Cabrillo (Moore No. 4) at Santa Monica (Ocean No. 1)

Summit (Sunkist T-No. 1) at Riverside North (Ivy No. 2)

Ramona (River Valley At-Large) at Moreno Valley (Sunbelt No. 2)

Quartz Hill (Golden No. 3) at Norte Vista (River Valley No. 3)

San Gorgonio (Sunkist T-No. 1) at La Serna (Del Rio No. 1)

Garey (Montview No. 2) at Loma Linda Academy (River Valley No. 1)

Loara (Coast No. 3) at Citrus Valley (Citrus Belt No. 2)

Gahr (Gateway T-No. 3) at North Torrance (Pioneer T-No. 3)

West Ranch (Foothill No. 2) at Fullerton (Empire No. 3)

DIVISION 5

Shalhevet (Liberty T-No. 3) at California (Del Rio No. 2)

Kaiser (Sunkist No. 3) at Rancho Alamitos (Grove No. 1)

Palm Desert (Desert Empire T-No. 3) at Azusa (Montview No. 1)

Montebello (Almont No. 4) at San Gabriel (Almont No. 3)

Montclair (Mt. Baldy No. 3) at Artesia (605 No. 1)

La Quinta (Desert Empire No. 3) at Bishop Montgomery (Santa Fe No. 4)

Brentwood (Liberty No. 2) at Northview (Valle Vista No. 2)

Hawthorne (Ocean No. 3) at Garden Gove Santiago (Orange No. 1)

Beverly Hills (Ocean No. 4) at San Marino (Rio Honda No. 2)

Orange (Grove No. 2) at Covina (Valle Vista No. 3)

Chaffey (Mt. Baldy No. 2) at South El Monte (Almont No. 2)

Sierra Vista (Montview No. 4) at Westridge (Rio Hondo At-Large)

Culver City (Ocean No. 3) at Savanna (Orange No. 2)

Pioneer (605 No. 2) at St. Anthony (Sante Fe T No. 4)

Baldwin Park (Montview No. 3) at Garden Grove (Golden West No. 4)

Duarte (Montview No. 5) at Antelope Valley (Golden No. 4)

Note: Second-round games in all divisions Oct. 26; quarterfinals Oct. 29; semifinals Nov. 2; finals Nov. 9 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.