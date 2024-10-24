High school football: Week 9 scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Eastern League
Huntington Park 34, South Gate 20
South East 26, Legacy 9
Metro League
View Park 20, Hawkins 13
Jordan 40, Rancho Dominguez 18
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park 44, Reseda 14
Kennedy 47, Panorama 14
Sylmar 13, Van Nuys 0
8 Man
Valley League
East Valley 62, Discovery 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
605 League
Artesia 35, Pioneer 27
Cerritos 35, Glenn 0
Alpha League
Los Alamitos 28, San Clemente 27
Baseline League
Damien 38, Ayala 7
Chino Hills 31, Rancho Cucamonga 21
Upland 28, Etiwanda 14
Big West League — Upper
Chaparral 49, Roosevelt 0
Bravo League
San Juan Hills 42, Villa Park 10
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 56, Redlands East Valley 8
Yucaipa 38, Redlands 20
Cajon 44, Citrus Valley 13
Cottonwood League
Santa Rosa Academy 54, Temecula Prep 0
Desert Sky League
Barstow 35, Silverado 28
Victor Valley 26, Adelanto 0
Desert Valley League
Indio 14, Twentynine Palms 0
Golden League
Palmdale 64, Eastside 6
Hacienda League
Diamond Bar 55, Chino 28
Iota League
Troy 49, Irvine 13
Ivy league
Orange Vista 41, Riverside North 0
Lambda League
La Palma Kennedy 28, Marina 14
Manzanita League
Desert Christian 40, Hamilton 31
Miramonte League
Duarte 42, Bassett 0
Mission Valley League
South El Monte 49, Gabrielino 13
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 42, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Oak Hills 58, Sultana 0
Mountain Pass League
Elsinore 37, Tahquitz 33
West Valley at San Jacinto, postponed
Rio Hondo League
Monrovia 28, La Canada 21
San Andreas League
Grand Terrace 29, San Gorgonio 21
Sigma League
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 42, Rancho Alamitos 29
Sunbelt League
Valley View 35, Riverside Poly 28
Trinity League
JSerra 35, Santa Margarita 33
Valle Vista League
Northview 34, West Covina 17
Zeta League
Godinez 26, Savanna 18
8 Man
Coast Valley League
Coast Union 57, San Luis Obispo Academy 12
