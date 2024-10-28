High school girls volleyball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Results
First Round
DIVISION I
Eagle Rock, bye
Verdugo Hills d. GALA, 25-21, 10-25, 25-21, 25-15
LACES d. Bell, 3-2
Sylmar, bye
Birmingham, bye
University d. Carson, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16
San Pedro d. Poly, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23
Grant, bye
DIVISION II
Kennedy, bye
Elizabeth d. Orthopaedic, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10
Larchmont, bye
South East, bye
Vaughn, bye
North Hollywood d. Foshay, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16
Marquez, bye
Roosevelt d. Hamilton, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18
Chavez, bye
Los Angeles d. Canoga Park, 25-5, 25-9, 25-20
#6 King/Drew, bye
Bravo d. New West Charter, 27-25, 25-16, 25-18
Banning, bye
Mendez, bye
San Fernando d. SOCES, 25-18, 25-10, 23-25, 25-15
Triumph Charter, bye
DIVISION III
Reseda, bye
Van Nuys d. Jefferson, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16
Math & Science College, bye
Fairfax d. Angelou, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
Diego Rivera, bye
Animo De La Hoya d. WISH Academy, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17
Maywood CES, bye
University Prep Value d. Dymally, 25-8, 25-13, 25-3
East Valley, bye
Garfield d. Camino Nuevo, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
Lakeview Charter, bye
Central City Value d. Belmont, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
South Gate d. RFK, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
Northridge Academy, bye
Sun Valley Magnet d. School of Los Angeles, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21
Arleta, bye
DIVISION IV
Panorama, bye
Annenberg d. Alliance Bloomfield, 3-0
Lincoln, bye
Community Charter, bye
Port of Los Angeles, bye
USC Hybrid d. Torres, 3-1
Sotomayor, bye
Hawkins, bye
Harbor Teacher, bye
Hollywood, bye
Collins Family vs. Animo Bunche
VAAS, bye
Gardena, bye
Bernstein, bye
Aspire Ollin at LA Leadership Academy, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Fulton, bye
DIVISION V
Huntington Park, bye
Dorsey d. Magnolia Science Academy, 25-12, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12
Burton, bye
Gerz-Ressler, bye
Jordan, bye
Washington d. CALS Early College, 25-10, 25-15, 14-25, 25-15
Animo Venice, bye
New Designs University Park, bye
Roybal, bye
Magnolia Science Academy, bye
Bert Corona Charter d. Animo Watts, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
Westchester, bye
West Adams, bye
Animo Pat Brown, bye
Valley Oaks CES d. LA Academy of Arts & Enterprise, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19
Maywood Academy, bye
Wednesday’s Schedule
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Marshall at #1 Taft
#5 Cleveland at #4 Granada Hills
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades
#7 Chatsworth at #2 Venice
Second Round
DIVISION II
#16 Elizabeth at #1 Kennedy
#9 South East at #8 Larchmont Charter
#20 North Hollywood at #4 Vaughn
#12 Roosevelt at #5 Marquez
#14 Los Angeles at #3 Chavez
#11 Bravo at #6 King/Drew
#10 Banning at #7 Mendez
#18 San Fernando at #2 Triumph Charter
DIVISION III
#16 Van Nuys at #1 Reseda
#9 Fairfax at #8 Math & Science College
#20 Animo De La Hoya at #4 Diego Rivera
#12 University Prep Value at #5 Maywood CES
#14 Garfield at #3 East Valley
#11 Central City Value at #6 Lakeview
#10 South Gate at #7 Northridge Academy
#15 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Arleta
DIVISION IV
#16 Annenberg at #1 Panorama
#9 Community Charter at #8 Lincoln
#20 USC Hybrid at #4 Port of Los Angeles
#12 Hawkins at #5 Sotomayor
#11 Harbor Teacher at #6 Hollywood
#19 Collins Family / #14 Animo Bunche at #3 VAAS
#10 Gardena at #7 Bernstein
#18 Aspire Ollin / #15 Los Angeles Leader Academy at #2 Fulton
DIVISION V
#17 Dorsey at #1 Huntington Park
#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Burton
#12 New Designs University Park at #5 Animo Venice
#13 Washington at #4 Jordan
#19 Bert Corona Charter at #3 Westchester
#11 Roybal at #6 Magnolia Science Academy
#10 West Adams at #7 Animo Pat Brown
#15 Valley Oaks CES at #2 Maywood Academy
Thursday’s Schedule
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock
#5 LACES at #4 Sylmar
#6 University at #3 Birmingham
#7 San Pedro at #2 Grant
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)
