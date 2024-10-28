High school girls volleyball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

#12 New Designs University Park at #5 Animo Venice

#20 USC Hybrid at #4 Port of Los Angeles

#11 Central City Value at #6 Lakeview

#12 University Prep Value at #5 Maywood CES

Aspire Ollin at LA Leadership Academy, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

