High School Sports

High school girls volleyball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings

Dalexa Espejo and Taft host Marshall in the City Section Open Division quarterfinals Wednesday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Results

First Round

DIVISION I

Eagle Rock, bye

Verdugo Hills d. GALA, 25-21, 10-25, 25-21, 25-15

LACES d. Bell, 3-2

Sylmar, bye

Birmingham, bye

University d. Carson, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16

San Pedro d. Poly, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23

Grant, bye

DIVISION II

Kennedy, bye

Elizabeth d. Orthopaedic, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10

Larchmont, bye

South East, bye

Vaughn, bye

North Hollywood d. Foshay, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16

Marquez, bye

Roosevelt d. Hamilton, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18

Chavez, bye

Los Angeles d. Canoga Park, 25-5, 25-9, 25-20

#6 King/Drew, bye

Bravo d. New West Charter, 27-25, 25-16, 25-18

Banning, bye

Mendez, bye

San Fernando d. SOCES, 25-18, 25-10, 23-25, 25-15

Triumph Charter, bye

DIVISION III

Reseda, bye

Van Nuys d. Jefferson, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16

Math & Science College, bye

Fairfax d. Angelou, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20

Diego Rivera, bye

Animo De La Hoya d. WISH Academy, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17

Maywood CES, bye

University Prep Value d. Dymally, 25-8, 25-13, 25-3

East Valley, bye

Garfield d. Camino Nuevo, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23

Lakeview Charter, bye

Central City Value d. Belmont, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

South Gate d. RFK, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Northridge Academy, bye

Sun Valley Magnet d. School of Los Angeles, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21

Arleta, bye

DIVISION IV

Panorama, bye

Annenberg d. Alliance Bloomfield, 3-0

Lincoln, bye

Community Charter, bye

Port of Los Angeles, bye

USC Hybrid d. Torres, 3-1

Sotomayor, bye

Hawkins, bye

Harbor Teacher, bye

Hollywood, bye

Collins Family vs. Animo Bunche

VAAS, bye

Gardena, bye

Bernstein, bye

Aspire Ollin at LA Leadership Academy, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Fulton, bye

DIVISION V

Huntington Park, bye

Dorsey d. Magnolia Science Academy, 25-12, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12

Burton, bye

Gerz-Ressler, bye

Jordan, bye

Washington d. CALS Early College, 25-10, 25-15, 14-25, 25-15

Animo Venice, bye

New Designs University Park, bye

Roybal, bye

Magnolia Science Academy, bye

Bert Corona Charter d. Animo Watts, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19

Westchester, bye

West Adams, bye

Animo Pat Brown, bye

Valley Oaks CES d. LA Academy of Arts & Enterprise, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

Maywood Academy, bye

Wednesday’s Schedule

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Marshall at #1 Taft

#5 Cleveland at #4 Granada Hills

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades

#7 Chatsworth at #2 Venice

Second Round

DIVISION II

#16 Elizabeth at #1 Kennedy

#9 South East at #8 Larchmont Charter

#20 North Hollywood at #4 Vaughn

#12 Roosevelt at #5 Marquez

#14 Los Angeles at #3 Chavez

#11 Bravo at #6 King/Drew

#10 Banning at #7 Mendez

#18 San Fernando at #2 Triumph Charter

DIVISION III

#16 Van Nuys at #1 Reseda

#9 Fairfax at #8 Math & Science College

#20 Animo De La Hoya at #4 Diego Rivera

#12 University Prep Value at #5 Maywood CES

#14 Garfield at #3 East Valley

#11 Central City Value at #6 Lakeview

#10 South Gate at #7 Northridge Academy

#15 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Arleta

DIVISION IV

#16 Annenberg at #1 Panorama

#9 Community Charter at #8 Lincoln

#20 USC Hybrid at #4 Port of Los Angeles

#12 Hawkins at #5 Sotomayor

#11 Harbor Teacher at #6 Hollywood

#19 Collins Family / #14 Animo Bunche at #3 VAAS

#10 Gardena at #7 Bernstein

#18 Aspire Ollin / #15 Los Angeles Leader Academy at #2 Fulton

DIVISION V

#17 Dorsey at #1 Huntington Park

#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Burton

#12 New Designs University Park at #5 Animo Venice

#13 Washington at #4 Jordan

#19 Bert Corona Charter at #3 Westchester

#11 Roybal at #6 Magnolia Science Academy

#10 West Adams at #7 Animo Pat Brown

#15 Valley Oaks CES at #2 Maywood Academy

Thursday’s Schedule

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock

#5 LACES at #4 Sylmar

#6 University at #3 Birmingham

#7 San Pedro at #2 Grant

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)

