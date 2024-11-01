Girls’ high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Finals in all divisions Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College and home sites.

Arroyo Valley at Coast Union, 5 p.m. Rosemead at Victor Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Rialto at South El Monte, 3 p.m. Nogales at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Charter Oak at Bell Gardens AB Miller at Garden Grove

Laguna Beach at Paraclete Whittier at St. Paul

South Pasadena at Oaks Hills, 1 p.m. Crossroads at Walnut, 4 p.m.

Corona at Lakewood Valencia at Canyon Country Canyon

Rancho Cucamonga at Campbell Hall El Dorado at Newbury Park, 1 p.m.

Cypress at Bishop Diego, 4 p.m. Long Beach Poly at Windward

Santa Margarita at Palos Verdes Murrieta Valley at Etiwanda, 3 p.m.

Huntington Beach at Mater Dei, 1 p.m. Los Alamitos at Redondo Union, 3 p.m.

Mira Costa at Sierra Canyon Temecula Valley at Marymount

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Addison Coady and Mater Dei host Huntington Beach in the final round of pool play Saturday.

