Girls’ high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Pool A — Third Round
Mira Costa at Sierra Canyon
Temecula Valley at Marymount
Pool B — Third Round
Huntington Beach at Mater Dei, 1 p.m.
Los Alamitos at Redondo Union, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Santa Margarita at Palos Verdes
Murrieta Valley at Etiwanda, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Cypress at Bishop Diego, 4 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at Windward
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Rancho Cucamonga at Campbell Hall
El Dorado at Newbury Park, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Semifinals
Corona at Lakewood
Valencia at Canyon Country Canyon
DIVISION 6
Semifinals
South Pasadena at Oaks Hills, 1 p.m.
Crossroads at Walnut, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Semifinals
Laguna Beach at Paraclete
Whittier at St. Paul
DIVISION 8
Semifinals
Charter Oak at Bell Gardens
AB Miller at Garden Grove
DIVISION 9
Semifinals
Rialto at South El Monte, 3 p.m.
Nogales at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
DIVISION 10
Semifinals
Arroyo Valley at Coast Union, 5 p.m.
Rosemead at Victor Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Note: Finals in all divisions Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College and home sites.
