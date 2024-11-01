Advertisement
High School Sports

Girls’ high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Addison Coady and Mater Dei host Huntington Beach in the final round of pool play Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Pool A — Third Round

Mira Costa at Sierra Canyon
Temecula Valley at Marymount

Pool B — Third Round

Huntington Beach at Mater Dei, 1 p.m.
Los Alamitos at Redondo Union, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Santa Margarita at Palos Verdes
Murrieta Valley at Etiwanda, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Cypress at Bishop Diego, 4 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at Windward

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Rancho Cucamonga at Campbell Hall
El Dorado at Newbury Park, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Semifinals

Corona at Lakewood
Valencia at Canyon Country Canyon

DIVISION 6

Semifinals

South Pasadena at Oaks Hills, 1 p.m.
Crossroads at Walnut, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Semifinals

Laguna Beach at Paraclete
Whittier at St. Paul

DIVISION 8

Semifinals

Charter Oak at Bell Gardens
AB Miller at Garden Grove

DIVISION 9

Semifinals

Rialto at South El Monte, 3 p.m.
Nogales at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

DIVISION 10

Semifinals

Arroyo Valley at Coast Union, 5 p.m.
Rosemead at Victor Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Note: Finals in all divisions Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College and home sites.

