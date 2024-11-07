Advertisement
High school football: Thursday’s playoff scores

High school football scores
By Los Angeles Times staff
THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

First Round
Division 3
Edison 24, North Torrance 0
Division 4
El Modena 28, Santa Barbara 21
Division 9
Sonora 41, Alemany 25
Division 11
El Rancho 31, Bell Gardens 28
Division 14
Duarte 42, Sierra Vista 0
Ganesha 35, Bolsa Grande 28
Pioneer 41, Vasquez 0

