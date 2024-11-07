High school football: Thursday’s playoff scores
Share via
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
First Round
Division 3
Edison 24, North Torrance 0
Division 4
El Modena 28, Santa Barbara 21
Division 9
Sonora 41, Alemany 25
Division 11
El Rancho 31, Bell Gardens 28
Division 14
Duarte 42, Sierra Vista 0
Ganesha 35, Bolsa Grande 28
Pioneer 41, Vasquez 0
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.