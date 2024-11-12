Girls’ high school volleyball: Regional playoff results
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
DIVISION I
Huntington Beach d. South Torrance, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
San Luis Obispo d. Etiwanda, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Francis Parker d. Saugus, 3-2
Palos Verdes d. Orange Lutheran, 16-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
Oaks Christian d. Murrieta Valley, 26-24, 25-11, 17-25, 16-25, 16-14
Liberty d. San Marcos, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10
Santa Margarita d. Westview, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10
Temecula Valley d. Academy of Our Lady of Peace, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
DIVISION II
Bakersfield Christian, bye
Bishop Diego d. Venice, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Eastlake d. Campbell Hall, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17
San Dieguito d. Rancho Bernardo, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Bishop’s d. Newbury Park, 25-11, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18
Windward d. Taft, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
Long Beach Poly d. Cypress, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Bakersfield Centennial d. Rancho Cucamonga, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
DIVISION III
Central Valley Christian, bye
Point Loma d. University City, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14
Corona d. Valencia, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 17-15
El Dorado d. Cleveland, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
Porterville d. Lakewood, 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-13
Granada Hills d. La Jolla Country Day, 25-20, 18-25, 29-27, 25-23
El Capitan d. Canyon Country Canyon, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14
Palisades d. Oak Hills, 24-26, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
DIVISION IV
Walnut, bye
Laguna Beach d. LA Marshall, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 28-26
Santana d. LA University, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Brawley d. LACES, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Crossroads d. Whittier, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11
El Camino Real d. Paraclete, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Chatsworth d. St. Paul, 3-0
South Pasadena d. High Tech Mesa, 25-7, 25-22, 25-19
DIVISION V
Eagle Rock, bye
Charter Oak d. Rialto, 25-20, 26-24, 28-26
Bell Gardens d. Huntington Park, 3-0
California City d. Coast Union, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
Southwest SD d. Vaughn, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Woodlake d. VAAS, 25-20, 18-25, 25-14, 15-25, 15-11
St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Garden Grove, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Reseda d. Victor Valley, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-9
Wednesday’s Schedule
(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Los Alamitos at #1 Cathedral Catholic
#5 Marymount at #4 Redondo Union
#6 Mira Costa at #3 Sierra Canyon
#7 Torrey Pines at #2 Mater Dei
Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions I-V Thursday at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.
