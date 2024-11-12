Girls’ high school volleyball: Regional playoff results

More to Read

Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions I-V Thursday at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.

Wednesday’s Schedule (Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Temecula Valley d. Academy of Our Lady of Peace, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.