High School Sports

Girls’ high school volleyball: Regional playoff results

Volleyball on court
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Tuesday’s Results

First Round

DIVISION I

Huntington Beach d. South Torrance, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

San Luis Obispo d. Etiwanda, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Francis Parker d. Saugus, 3-2

Palos Verdes d. Orange Lutheran, 16-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

Oaks Christian d. Murrieta Valley, 26-24, 25-11, 17-25, 16-25, 16-14

Liberty d. San Marcos, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10

Santa Margarita d. Westview, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10

Temecula Valley d. Academy of Our Lady of Peace, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

DIVISION II

Bakersfield Christian, bye

Bishop Diego d. Venice, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

Eastlake d. Campbell Hall, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17

San Dieguito d. Rancho Bernardo, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Bishop’s d. Newbury Park, 25-11, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18

Windward d. Taft, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Long Beach Poly d. Cypress, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

Bakersfield Centennial d. Rancho Cucamonga, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

DIVISION III

Central Valley Christian, bye

Point Loma d. University City, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14

Corona d. Valencia, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 17-15

El Dorado d. Cleveland, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18

Porterville d. Lakewood, 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-13

Granada Hills d. La Jolla Country Day, 25-20, 18-25, 29-27, 25-23

El Capitan d. Canyon Country Canyon, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14

Palisades d. Oak Hills, 24-26, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22

DIVISION IV

Walnut, bye

Laguna Beach d. LA Marshall, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 28-26

Santana d. LA University, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

Brawley d. LACES, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

Crossroads d. Whittier, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11

El Camino Real d. Paraclete, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Chatsworth d. St. Paul, 3-0

South Pasadena d. High Tech Mesa, 25-7, 25-22, 25-19

DIVISION V

Eagle Rock, bye

Charter Oak d. Rialto, 25-20, 26-24, 28-26

Bell Gardens d. Huntington Park, 3-0

California City d. Coast Union, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18

Southwest SD d. Vaughn, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Woodlake d. VAAS, 25-20, 18-25, 25-14, 15-25, 15-11

St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Garden Grove, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21

Reseda d. Victor Valley, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-9

Wednesday’s Schedule
(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Los Alamitos at #1 Cathedral Catholic

#5 Marymount at #4 Redondo Union

#6 Mira Costa at #3 Sierra Canyon

#7 Torrey Pines at #2 Mater Dei

Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions I-V Thursday at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.

