Newbury Park rallies late to beat San Clemente in Division 2 quarterfinal

Newbury Park High coach Joe Smigiel and son Brady, the Panthers’ quarterback, advanced to the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals with a win over San Clemente on Friday night.

Joe Smigiel bear-hugged every player and coach in sight after breaking his team’s postgame huddle.

He grinned from cheek to cheek, looking like a kid on a sugar high. He called for his wife, Dionne, to share the excitement of the Panthers’ big win, grasping her in his arms tight.

The former NFL offensive lineman turned Newbury Park head coach looked around at his team celebrating before gazing out at his son, Brady, as he leapt around with his teammates.

Advertisement

“I don’t talk much about my son — because he’s my son — but he wasn’t right tonight,” said Joe Smigiel, choking up with each word as the emotions of Newbury Park’s 24-13 victory over San Clemente overtook him. “He played through an injury and took this team over.”

Brady Smigiel did just enough Friday night for the Panthers (12-0) — playing with an undisclosed injury — in leading his team to the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs semifinal, where Newbury Park will play Yorba Linda next week. The Florida State commit, who threw for 210 yards and a 68-yard game-winning touchdown pass, was the man of the hour 92 miles away from home.

The junior quarterback spoke about how his dad’s summer practices prepared him — and the Panthers — for this moment, down 7-3 at halftime. Brady Smigiel, whose twin brother, Beau, is also on the team as a wide receiver, said he wanted to prove that he and his teammates could compete against Orange County’s best, cementing a Ventura County program at the Division 2 level.

Advertisement

“A lot of the teammates, they think my dad is crazy because our summer practices are like boot camp,” he said. “I’m just saying, ‘Wait till we hit some adversity. Wait till we hit playoffs, when we’re playing some real dudes that are talented everywhere and really well coached.’ ... There’s not one person in that locker room that didn’t think we were gonna come back out and win this game.”

Brady Smigiel wasn’t perfect. He turned the ball over twice — one fumble and one interception — but when it counted, he found his teammates in space to take down the Tritons (6-6).

Whether it was connecting with St. Bonaventure midseason transfer Drew Cofield for the 68-yard touchdown — who also iced the game with an interception in the fourth quarter — or finding senior wide receiver Shane Rosenthal for a 40-yard pass to run out the clock, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller got the job done.

Advertisement

The fight in the Panthers was evident as Newbury Park stormed ahead late to defeat San Clemente on its home turf. For Joe Smigiel, whose teddy-bear-like frame engulfed each friend or family member he grabbed in jubilation, Friday’s win hit harder than most.

“When you go through stuff as a team, when people are down and they bite their lip and they decide to play — and we had a couple of those guys at the end that won this football game,” the coach said. “I am emotional because first of all, it means a lot to me. And I love this football team.”

For Brady Smigiel, who has emerged under his father’s tutelage, playing through the pain was just another chance to make memories with his dad.

“He’s more than just a football coach,” Brady Smigiel said. “He’s a life coach. He’s changed my life. It’s fun seeing all these kids grow up through this staff. My dad hired a really good staff and it’s bigger than football with these guys.”