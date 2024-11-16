High school girls’ volleyball: Regional playoff results and pairings
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
Cathedral Catholic d. Redondo Union, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16
Mater Dei d. Sierra Canyon, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13
DIVISION I
Palos Verdes d. Huntington Beach, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Santa Margarita d. Oaks Christian, 18-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11
DIVISION II
Eastlake d. Bakersfield Christian, 25-23, 26-24, 25-9
Bakersfield Centennial d. Windward, 29-27, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13
DIVISION III
Central Valley Christian d. El Dorado, 25-20, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21
Palisades d. Porterville, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
DIVISION IV
Walnut d. Brawley, 25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21
South Pasadena d. Crossroads, 3-2
DIVISION V
Bell Gardens d. Eagle Rock, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21
Reseda d. Woodlake, 25-10, 25-23, 25-21
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted
Finals
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Mater Dei at #1 Cathedral Catholic
DIVISION I
#10 Santa Margarita at #4 Palos Verdes
DIVISION II
#5 Eastlake at #2 Bakersfield Centennial
DIVISION III
#2 Palisades at #1 Central Valley Christian
DIVISION IV
#2 South Pasadena at #1 Walnut
DIVISION V
#5 Bell Gardens at #2 Reseda
Note: Regional Finals in all divisions Tuesday at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.