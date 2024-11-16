Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Regional playoff results and pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Semifinals

Advertisement

OPEN DIVISION

Cathedral Catholic d. Redondo Union, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16

Mater Dei d. Sierra Canyon, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13

DIVISION I

Palos Verdes d. Huntington Beach, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Santa Margarita d. Oaks Christian, 18-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11

DIVISION II

Advertisement

Eastlake d. Bakersfield Christian, 25-23, 26-24, 25-9

Bakersfield Centennial d. Windward, 29-27, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13

DIVISION III

Central Valley Christian d. El Dorado, 25-20, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21

Palisades d. Porterville, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

DIVISION IV

Walnut d. Brawley, 25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21

South Pasadena d. Crossroads, 3-2

DIVISION V

Advertisement

Bell Gardens d. Eagle Rock, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21

Reseda d. Woodlake, 25-10, 25-23, 25-21

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted

Finals

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Mater Dei at #1 Cathedral Catholic

DIVISION I

#10 Santa Margarita at #4 Palos Verdes

DIVISION II

Advertisement

#5 Eastlake at #2 Bakersfield Centennial

DIVISION III

#2 Palisades at #1 Central Valley Christian

DIVISION IV

#2 South Pasadena at #1 Walnut

DIVISION V

#5 Bell Gardens at #2 Reseda

Note: Regional Finals in all divisions Tuesday at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement