High school flag football: City Section semifinal pairings
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
Games at 3 p.m. unless noted
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Semifinals
Open Division
No. 4 Verdugo Hills at No. 1 San Pedro
No. 7 Banning at No. 6 Eagle Rock
Division I
No. 13 King/Drew at No. 1 Jefferson
No. 6 Panorama at No. 2 Narbonne
Division II
No. 4 San Fernando at No. 1 El Camino Real
No. 15 WISH Academy at No. 3 Cleveland
Note: Championships (all divisions) Saturday at Crenshaw.
