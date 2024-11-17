Advertisement
High school flag football: City Section semifinal pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

Games at 3 p.m. unless noted

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Semifinals

Open Division

No. 4 Verdugo Hills at No. 1 San Pedro

No. 7 Banning at No. 6 Eagle Rock

Division I

No. 13 King/Drew at No. 1 Jefferson

No. 6 Panorama at No. 2 Narbonne

Division II

No. 4 San Fernando at No. 1 El Camino Real

No. 15 WISH Academy at No. 3 Cleveland

Note: Championships (all divisions) Saturday at Crenshaw.

