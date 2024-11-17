High school flag football: City Section semifinal pairings

More to Read

Note: Championships (all divisions) Saturday at Crenshaw.

No. 15 WISH Academy at No. 3 Cleveland

No. 4 San Fernando at No. 1 El Camino Real

No. 6 Panorama at No. 2 Narbonne

No. 13 King/Drew at No. 1 Jefferson

No. 7 Banning at No. 6 Eagle Rock

No. 4 Verdugo Hills at No. 1 San Pedro

Games at 3 p.m. unless noted

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.