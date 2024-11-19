High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional playoff results

More to Read

Note: Finals Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College (Division I at 1 p.m., Division II at 2:30 p.m., Division III at 4:30 p.m.)

DIVISION III #4 Palisades at #1 South Pasadena #3 Cleveland at #2 San Pasqual

DIVISION II #4 Brea Olinda at #1 Mira Costa #3 Santana at #2 Carlsbad

SEMIFINALS DIVISION I #4 Cathedral Catholic at #1 Newport Harbor #3 Oaks Christian at #2 JSerra

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE Games at 5 p.m. unless noted.

