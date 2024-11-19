High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional playoff results
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
Newport Harbor 17, Westlake 8
Cathedral Catholic 11, Corona del Mar 8
Oaks Christian 15, La Jolla 7
JSerra 14, Bishop’s 9
DIVISION II
Mira Costa 19, La Costa Canyon 6
Brea Olinda 15, Point Loma 12
Santana 18, Capistrano Valley 9
Carlsbad 15, King 8
DIVISION III
South Pasadena 13, Granada Hills 10 (OT)
Palisades 13, Palm Desert 6
Cleveland 23, San Bernardino 8
San Pasqual 14, Birmingham 8
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Games at 5 p.m. unless noted.
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#4 Cathedral Catholic at #1 Newport Harbor
#3 Oaks Christian at #2 JSerra
DIVISION II
#4 Brea Olinda at #1 Mira Costa
#3 Santana at #2 Carlsbad
DIVISION III
#4 Palisades at #1 South Pasadena
#3 Cleveland at #2 San Pasqual
Note: Finals Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College (Division I at 1 p.m., Division II at 2:30 p.m., Division III at 4:30 p.m.)
