Prep basketball roundup: Loyola has a dunker to create excitement in Jack Jeffery

Jack Jeffery of Loyola scored 12 points and had an impressive dunk in win over Fairfax.

It was the night before Thanksgiving and about 100 people were sitting in the Fairfax High gym bleachers to witness a memorable first dunk by a Loyola High junior Jeff Jeffery, who looks like Clark Kent with a headband but leaped like Superman.

A year ago, he was 6 feet. Now he’s 6-2 with size 13 shoes and a spring in his legs that makes him look like an elite volleyball player.

“I’m supposed to grow to 6-6,” the 16-year-old said.

He dunks for friends at lunch time in the Loyola gym. He had never dunked in a real game, so when he did so in the first quarter, the adrenaline was flowing and he picked up a technical when he turned around and gave a look to a Fairfax player that was ruled taunting. If that dunk had happened at Loyola, his classmates would be asking for autographs and treating him like a celebrity.

Here’s the first high school dunk for Jack Jeffery of Loyola. pic.twitter.com/pKmA6v2yHV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 28, 2024

He finished with 12 points as 4-0 Loyola defeated Fairfax 66-51. The Cubs are trying to win as many nonleague games as possible to get them in position for an at-large playoff berth because they are in the powerful Mission League, where wins could be hard to get.

Fairfax (0-2) is still waiting for two transfer students to be cleared.

Joseph Riggins scored 16 points for Lions, who fell behind 11-0 and 15-2. Mattai Carter had 11 points for Loyola.

Loyola coach Damaine Powell was pleased with his son, Tyson, who made two threes, had a block and assist. He will get to have ice cream and pie for Thanksgiving.

St. John Bosco 74, Metamora 45: Brandon McCoy scored 22 points and Elzie Harrtington 21 points for the Braves (2-0).

La Mirada 58, Morton 48: Gene Roebuck led La Mirada with 16 points.

Price 53, San Pedro 44: Tyrell Miller had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Crespi 80, Golden Valley 37: Isaiah Barnes scored 27 points for the Celts.

Chaminade 83, Valencia 63: The Eagles (5-0) received 17 apiece points from Koby Nichols and Kamden Edwards.

Shalhevet 54, Legacy Christian 48: Aiden Bitran and Sam Jacobson each scored 21 points for Shalhevet.

Rolling Hills Prep 61, South Torrance 41: Kawika Suter had 21 points for 5-0 Rolling Hills Prep.

Westlake 85, Knight 79: Austin Maziasz finished with 30 points and Trey Kostenuik had 20 points for the 5-1 Warriors.

Moorpark 78, Lancaster 69: Levi Oakes scored 30 points for Moorpark.

Tesoro 69, Long Beach Wilson 66: Nathan Draper’s 21 points lifted 4-1 Tesoro.

Crean Lutheran 57, Bakersfield Christian 54: Hunter Caplan led Crean Lutheran with 19 points.

St. Bernard 91, Verbum Dei 50: Josh Palmer scored 33 points and Caleb Versher 20 points for St. Bernard.