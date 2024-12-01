Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco High throws down a two-handed dunk.
Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco High was named most outstanding player at a tournament in Illinois.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 2.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); Brandon McCoy gets top award in Illinois tournament win; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0); Wolverines play Tuesday in Redondo Beach showcase; 2

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (4-1); 67-64 loss to 10-0 Brennan from San Antonio; 3

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0); Huge matchup with Los Alamitos on Wednesday; 4

5. SIERRA CANYON (4-1); Gavin Hightower leads win over PMA; 6

6. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Kaiden Bailey has made quick transition; 8

7. LA MIRADA (7-1); Duo of Julien Gomez, Gene Roebuck has big week; 7

8. MATER DEI (2-1); Gary McKnight ties Morgan Wootten for second winningest coach all-time; 5

9. JSERRA (1-2); Playing in Mission Viejo tournament; 9

10. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); Lost to Carlsbad 78-72; 10

11. REDONDO UNION (4-0); Two wins over Northern California teams; 14

12. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); 16 assists for Mateo Trujillo in tourney final; 11

13. DAMIEN (5-1); Playing in Riverside tournament; 12

14. WINDWARD (3-0); Takes on Long Beach Poly this week; 13

15. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (4-1); Faces St. John Bosco on Saturday; 15

16. ST. ANTHONY (3-0); Getting better each game; 16

17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (5-0); Test time with games vs. Bishop Montgomery, Crean Lutheran; 17

18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Matchup with Harvard-Westlake on Thursday; 18

19. CHATSWORTH (4-0); Plays at Crenshaw on Thursday; 19

20. MIRA COSTA (6-0); 6-7 Eneasi Piuleini is off to great start; 20

21. LA HABRA (6-1); Playing in Woodbridge Classic; 21

22. ANAHEIM CANYON (3-2); Ready to go on winning streak; 22

23. INGLEWOOD (3-2); Big game for 6-10 Parker Jefferson; 23

24. CAMPBELL HALL (3-0); Isaiah Johnson has two 40-point performances; NR

25. BRENTWOOD (6-0); Freshmen have led impressive start; NR

Eric Sondheimer

