The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 2.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); Brandon McCoy gets top award in Illinois tournament win; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0); Wolverines play Tuesday in Redondo Beach showcase; 2
3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (4-1); 67-64 loss to 10-0 Brennan from San Antonio; 3
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0); Huge matchup with Los Alamitos on Wednesday; 4
5. SIERRA CANYON (4-1); Gavin Hightower leads win over PMA; 6
6. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Kaiden Bailey has made quick transition; 8
7. LA MIRADA (7-1); Duo of Julien Gomez, Gene Roebuck has big week; 7
8. MATER DEI (2-1); Gary McKnight ties Morgan Wootten for second winningest coach all-time; 5
9. JSERRA (1-2); Playing in Mission Viejo tournament; 9
10. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); Lost to Carlsbad 78-72; 10
11. REDONDO UNION (4-0); Two wins over Northern California teams; 14
12. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); 16 assists for Mateo Trujillo in tourney final; 11
13. DAMIEN (5-1); Playing in Riverside tournament; 12
14. WINDWARD (3-0); Takes on Long Beach Poly this week; 13
15. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (4-1); Faces St. John Bosco on Saturday; 15
16. ST. ANTHONY (3-0); Getting better each game; 16
17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (5-0); Test time with games vs. Bishop Montgomery, Crean Lutheran; 17
18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Matchup with Harvard-Westlake on Thursday; 18
19. CHATSWORTH (4-0); Plays at Crenshaw on Thursday; 19
20. MIRA COSTA (6-0); 6-7 Eneasi Piuleini is off to great start; 20
21. LA HABRA (6-1); Playing in Woodbridge Classic; 21
22. ANAHEIM CANYON (3-2); Ready to go on winning streak; 22
23. INGLEWOOD (3-2); Big game for 6-10 Parker Jefferson; 23
24. CAMPBELL HALL (3-0); Isaiah Johnson has two 40-point performances; NR
25. BRENTWOOD (6-0); Freshmen have led impressive start; NR
