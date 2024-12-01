The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

More to Read

24. CAMPBELL HALL (3-0); Isaiah Johnson has two 40-point performances; NR

22. ANAHEIM CANYON (3-2); Ready to go on winning streak; 22

20. MIRA COSTA (6-0); 6-7 Eneasi Piuleini is off to great start; 20

19. CHATSWORTH (4-0); Plays at Crenshaw on Thursday; 19

18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Matchup with Harvard-Westlake on Thursday; 18

17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (5-0); Test time with games vs. Bishop Montgomery, Crean Lutheran; 17

16. ST. ANTHONY (3-0); Getting better each game; 16

14. WINDWARD (3-0); Takes on Long Beach Poly this week; 13

12. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); 16 assists for Mateo Trujillo in tourney final; 11

11. REDONDO UNION (4-0); Two wins over Northern California teams; 14

8. MATER DEI (2-1); Gary McKnight ties Morgan Wootten for second winningest coach all-time; 5

7. LA MIRADA (7-1); Duo of Julien Gomez, Gene Roebuck has big week; 7

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0); Huge matchup with Los Alamitos on Wednesday; 4

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (4-1); 67-64 loss to 10-0 Brennan from San Antonio; 3

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); Brandon McCoy gets top award in Illinois tournament win; 1

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 2.

Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco High was named most outstanding player at a tournament in Illinois.

