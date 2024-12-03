Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas decides to reclassify and become member of 2025 class
Some people never expected Alijah Arenas to spend three years at Chatsworth High. Every year, there were rumors the standout basketball player would leave.
Well, the announcement this week is that he is reclassifying to become a member of the 2025 class, Chatsworth coach Sam Harris said Tuesday.
Arenas, 17, was listed as a junior. Now he becomes a senior and will look to make a college choice.
Hall and the rest of the Chatsworth coaching staff are grateful Arenas has been around for three seasons.
“He’s a good kid,” Hall said of the 6-foot-5 guard who has helped Chatsworth to a 4-0 start his season.
Arenas is the son of former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, who went to Grant High in Van Nuys and Arizona. Gilbert has said he wanted his son to learn how to lift up a team, and that’s what Alijah has done.
Chatsworth continues its season on Thursday with a game at Crenshaw.
