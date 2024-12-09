Prep talk: Pacifica shows the importance of special teams in football
Kudos to Oxnard Pacifica High’s football team for reminding everyone about the importance of special teams in football.
In the last two playoff games, the Tritons have blocked four punts, two conversion kicks and scored three touchdowns. Against Narbonne in the Southern California Regional Division 2-AA bowl game, there were three blocked punts.
It’s no coincidence since Pacifica coach Mike Moon sends a message how important special teams are for his program.
“We start every single practice with punt block,” he said. “You have to convince teenage boys what’s important.”
Moon remembers how a blocked punt was decisive in 2019 when his team won a Southern Section title with a 42-41 win over La Serna.
Pacifica (11-4) has advanced to the CIF Division 2-A state championship game and will play Sacramento Grant (11-3) at 4 p.m. Friday at Saddleback College. ...
The Loyola and Cathedral boys’ soccer teams are set to play on Tuesday night at Cathedral in their annual “Downtown World Cup.” Both teams are annually among the best teams in the Southland and their alumni get to argue who has the best view of downtown Los Angeles. ...
Madden Williams, a junior receiver for St. John Bosco and one of the state’s top football recruits, has joined the varsity basketball team. He has played in the lower levels and this will be his only season on varsity since he intends to graduate next December. “He’s a special athlete,” basketball coach Matt Dunn said. ...
There will be a pair of City Section All-Star football games on Dec. 20 at El Camino College, with girls’ flag football at 3 p.m., followed by an 11-man game at 6 p.m. Joe Torres of King/Drew and Juan Solorio of Fairfax are the 11-man coaches while Darren Fitzgerald of Verdugo Hills and Victor Tubero of San Pedro are coaching the flag football teams.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
