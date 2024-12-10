Prep talk: Highland’s Justin Wyatt gets final chance to coach son

Justin Wyatt, the football coach at Highland High in Palmdale, has enjoyed every moment coaching his son, Justin Jr., a 6-foot-4 quarterback headed to Nevada.

Their final game together will come on Friday when Highland plays St. Vincent de Paul in the Division 4-AA state championship game at 4 p.m. at Veterans Stadium.

Wyatt, who played football at USC, said it’s been a great joy coaching the oldest of his four sons.

“We got one more,” he said. “It will be a special moment.”

There’s more sons on the way. Charlie Jackson III is a freshman receiver. Jalen Wyatt is an eighth-grade quarterback. Isaac Jackson is a seventh-grade edge rusher.

“The next three or four years are going to be fun,” he said. ...

The city of Palmdale and Golden League has a second team playing for a state football title. Palmdale High (10-5) is playing in the 5-A game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Stadium against American Canyon (12-2). Palmdale finished fourth and Highland was second in the league standings. Palmdale junior quarterback Joshua Suarez has passed for more than 2,000 yards. ...

Layli Ostovar of Mater Dei has been selected the player of the year in Division 1 girls volleyball. Here’s the link to the All-CIF team.

