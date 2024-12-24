High school basketball: Monday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
Arroyo Grande 49, Pasadena Poly 46
Bell Gardens 66, South El Monte 53
Burbank 59, de Toledo 55
Channel Islands 62, Carpinteria 46
Chatsworth 68, Sherwood (OR) 59
El Camino Real 70, Legacy Christian 69
El Dorado 79, Sante Fe 56
El Segundo 55, Canyon Springs 45
Gardena 34, Littlerock 29
Garden Grove Pacifica 56, Segerstrom 33
Grant 72, Faith Baptist 44
Hart 64, Burbank Burroughs 54
Inglewood 98, West Salem (OR) 79
La Canada 63, Don Lugo 41
San Diego Montgomery 79, Temecula Valley 62
Palisades 61, Granada Hills 52
Placentia Valencia 62, Troy 50
San Fernando Valley Academy 63, Malibu 59
San Marino 61, Silverado 55
Santa Margarita 75, Oceanside El Camino 39
Santa Ynez 56, Foothill Tech 44
Saugus 63, Canyon Country Canyon 61
Sierra Canyon 87, Venice 51
St. Francis 71, YULA 62
Sunny Hills 61, Mark Keppel 53
Tustin 56, El Modena 35
University Laboratory (HI) 50, North Torrance 38
Vista 75, Sun Valley Poly 52
Walnut 71, La Puente 35
Workman 83, Garden Grove 40
GIRLS
Camarillo 49, West Torrance 38
Patriot 46, Murrieta Mesa 31
Santa Fe 49, Garden Grove 19
Savanna 43, Carson 31
Segerstrom 69, Citrus Valley 49
Villa Park 53, Whittier Christian 11
Walnut 44, Irvine 41
Washington 35, Valley (NV) 33
YULA 44, Serrano 22
