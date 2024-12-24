High school basketball: Monday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games

More to Read

Arroyo Grande 49, Pasadena Poly 46 Bell Gardens 66, South El Monte 53 Burbank 59, de Toledo 55 Channel Islands 62, Carpinteria 46 Chatsworth 68, Sherwood (OR) 59 El Camino Real 70, Legacy Christian 69 El Dorado 79, Sante Fe 56 El Segundo 55, Canyon Springs 45 Gardena 34, Littlerock 29 Garden Grove Pacifica 56, Segerstrom 33 Grant 72, Faith Baptist 44 Hart 64, Burbank Burroughs 54 Inglewood 98, West Salem (OR) 79 La Canada 63, Don Lugo 41 San Diego Montgomery 79, Temecula Valley 62 Palisades 61, Granada Hills 52 Placentia Valencia 62, Troy 50 San Fernando Valley Academy 63, Malibu 59 San Marino 61, Silverado 55 Santa Margarita 75, Oceanside El Camino 39 Santa Ynez 56, Foothill Tech 44 Saugus 63, Canyon Country Canyon 61 Sierra Canyon 87, Venice 51 St. Francis 71, YULA 62 Sunny Hills 61, Mark Keppel 53 Tustin 56, El Modena 35 University Laboratory (HI) 50, North Torrance 38 Vista 75, Sun Valley Poly 52 Walnut 71, La Puente 35 Workman 83, Garden Grove 40

