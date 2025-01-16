Prep talk: Corona High’s infield trio is second to none

The official high school baseball season doesn’t begin until next month, but JSerra coach Brett Kay has put together a 58-team winter tournament that will take place this weekend around the Southland.

Much attention will be paid to Corona High, the expected No. 1 team in California and the nation. The Panthers are hosting games beginning Saturday at 8:30 a.m. against Oaks Christian. Star Seth Hernandez is expected to pitch an inning, followed by Arrowhead Christian transfer Ethin Bingaman, an Auburn commit.

But if you want to see the real strength of the team, it’s the infield. The Panthers have as many as four shortstops. For now, Billy Carlson, a likely first-round pick, handles the position. Brady Ebel, another likely high draft pick, also can play short but is the third baseman. And brother Trey Ebel is playing second base while waiting to take over at short next season. Hernandez also could play short if needed.

The talent level is so good that they push each other to get better every day. The pitchers understand how fortunate they are to have the type of defensive players supporting them, so striking out batters doesn’t always have to be the main objective. A ground ball to one of the infielders is usually an automatic out. ...

It's so remarkable when you interview people in high school, then again when they reach the highest level in sports and discover they haven't changed much. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is one such person. He's telling people from 805 whenever they see him, come say hello. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2025

Jaime Jaquez Jr. remembers the blood, sweat and tears from Camarillo gym. pic.twitter.com/qHJQhpGZI9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2025

North Torrance High will be the site for the State Preview Classic in basketball on Saturday. The featured game will be Anaheim Canyon taking on Inglewood at 7:30 p.m. ...

Revised schedule for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LVBYlI4QSs — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2025

