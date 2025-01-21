Prep talk: Stan Delus has Etiwanda girls’ basketball team back making noise
Don’t ever underestimate Etiwanda and girls’ basketball coach Stan Delus.
The two-time defending state champions started the season a little wobbly with a three-game losing streak in November. The first Southern Section rankings had the Eagles at No. 17, which got lots of laughs.
The Eagles (16-4) are now on a 12-game winning streak after a 74-65 victory over St. Louis Incarnate World Academy in Springfield, Mass., on Monday, ending the Red Knights’ 141-game winning streak.
“We’re starting to jell at the right time,” Delus said. “It was a very important win in a sense we wanted to keep our momentum. We have the hardest playoff division in the country.”
Aliyahna Morris finished with 26 points, making eight of nine free throws, in the win Monday.
It all means the Eagles are ready to challenge Ontario Christian, Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei for the Southern Section Open Division championship. Delus always has his team playing its best when the playoffs begin in February and it’s happening again. …
After 16 days of not playing because of the Palisades fires, Brentwood’s boys basketball team finally resumed its season on Monday at the South Pasadena one-day event. The Eagles are playing four games this week, including three Gold Coast League games. The team had one player lose his family home.
“We’re wrapping our arms around him,” coach Ryan Bailey said.
Bailey expected his 18-2 team to be a little rusty, but added, “Everything will start clicking. These are 14- to 18-year-old kids who love playing for each other.”
