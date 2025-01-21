Prep talk: Stan Delus has Etiwanda girls’ basketball team back making noise

Don’t ever underestimate Etiwanda and girls’ basketball coach Stan Delus.

The two-time defending state champions started the season a little wobbly with a three-game losing streak in November. The first Southern Section rankings had the Eagles at No. 17, which got lots of laughs.

BREAKING: The nation’s longest-ever winning streak in the history of 5-on-5 high school girls basketball has ended.



Incarnate Word Academy (MO), victors of 141 consecutive games, has fallen 74-65 to Etiwanda (CA) at the Hoophall Classic.@espnW @SCNext @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/u69XLrR4lh — Jack Nelson (@NelsonsNoggin) January 20, 2025

The Eagles (16-4) are now on a 12-game winning streak after a 74-65 victory over St. Louis Incarnate World Academy in Springfield, Mass., on Monday, ending the Red Knights’ 141-game winning streak.

“We’re starting to jell at the right time,” Delus said. “It was a very important win in a sense we wanted to keep our momentum. We have the hardest playoff division in the country.”

It’s the first loss in nearly five years for Incarnate Word (MO) as no. 16 Etiwanda (CA) takes them down 74-65 🤯



Cal commit Puff Morris scored 26 for 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hNE81jElsc — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 20, 2025

Aliyahna Morris finished with 26 points, making eight of nine free throws, in the win Monday.

It all means the Eagles are ready to challenge Ontario Christian, Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei for the Southern Section Open Division championship. Delus always has his team playing its best when the playoffs begin in February and it’s happening again. …

After 16 days of not playing because of the Palisades fires, Brentwood’s boys basketball team finally resumed its season on Monday at the South Pasadena one-day event. The Eagles are playing four games this week, including three Gold Coast League games. The team had one player lose his family home.

“We’re wrapping our arms around him,” coach Ryan Bailey said.

Bailey expected his 18-2 team to be a little rusty, but added, “Everything will start clicking. These are 14- to 18-year-old kids who love playing for each other.”

Team GPA for the first semester: 3.8



There’s a lot to be proud of when you’re coaching this team, but this is something special. I had a few above 4.0. Taking care of business on AND off the court!@BMHSHoops pic.twitter.com/2qrBY9DGlw — Rheina (@rheina_ale) January 20, 2025

