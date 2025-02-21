It’s party time at Eastvale Roosevelt after playoff win over Sierra Canyon

Brayden Burries, left, and Myles Walker led Roosevelt to a 65-64 win over Sierra Canyon in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs on Friday night.

The line of fans trying to get an autograph or snap a selfie with Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt kept growing after the Mustangs pulled off a 65-64 victory over Sierra Canyon on Friday night in a sold-out gymnasium so loud that it felt like a concert.

“It’s home-court advantage,” said Burries, who made two free throws with 12.2 seconds to deliver the winning margin. “We’re family.”

The home-court advantage certainly helped the Mustangs (30-2) overcome a 13-point deficit in the second quarter and come back from a five-point deficit with under four minutes left to win the Southern Section Open Division playoff game and set up a match with St. John Bosco on Tuesday at home to decide the winner of Pool B and a berth in the championship game on March 1. The winner will face Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, which defeated top-seeded Harvard-Westlake 68-61 to win Pool A.

Myles Walker and Burries, who’ve known each other since they were 6 years old, led Roosevelt to victory. Burries had 18 points and Walker added 17 points, including 15 in the second half when the Mustangs were desperate to find a way to win.

Maximo Adams scored 19 points, Bryce Cofield had 18 points and Gavin Hightower had 14 points for Sierra Canyon.

Autographs. Selfies. Everyone wants to take a photo with Brayden Burries. Even QB Jayden Daniels was supposedly here. pic.twitter.com/VcI1ShJorV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 22, 2025

Sierra Canyon (22-7) once again could not hold onto a lead. The Trailblazers led St. John Bosco earlier in the week before losing. This time, they had a final shot attempt to win, but a Bryce James baseline three failed to connect, setting off a delirious victory celebration in the bleachers among the crowd of more than 1,500.

Yeah he’s pretty good. Brayden Burries with three to start game. pic.twitter.com/8eH5JR88Fd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 22, 2025

“We had to come together and have fun,” Burries said of Roosevelt’s comeback from a 32-24 halftime deficit.

Walker scored 10 points in the third quarter. His energy helped teammates feed off him.

“I had to pick it up,” Walker said. “We had to calm our emotions.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, a Cajon High graduate, was in attendance. Afterward, players were treated like celebrities, none more than Burries, the 6-foot-5 senior averaging 29.6 points.

“It reminds me of the Tyson Chandler days,” said Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton, who used to coach Chandler at Compton Dominguez. “They all want to get a picture with him.”

Burries is getting close to making a college decision, with outsiders thinking Arizona is the leader. But most of all, he and his teammates are focused on winning a championship. The Mustangs lost to Harvard-Westlake in the Open Division final last season and are one win a way from a chance at redemption.

Make no mistake about it, Burries’ physicality and strength has separated him.

“He’s able to score on every level,” Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier said. “He’s very strong around the rim with great instincts.”

Singleton said Burries has helped raise the game of those around him.

“He’s taken his offensive game to a whole new level and it was already good and his leadership has grown,” Singleton said. “He trusts his teammates and helped make them better.”

Every Roosevelt player knew what Burries was going to do in that pressure-filled moment with the game on the line. The first free throw went in after moving around the rim. Sierra Canyon called timeout. The second free throw was a swish.

“We had 100% confidence in him,” Walker said.

St. John Bosco lost to Roosevelt in the Classic at Damien when it didn’t have Brandon McCoy, so the Braves are a dangerous team and one big roadblock remaining for Roosevelt on Tuesday.

Roosevelt is a public school with a student body of more than 5,000, so getting a ticket for that game might be tough. Those that make it in, though, want to have another party and more photos with Burries & Co.

