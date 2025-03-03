Prep talk: Henry Aslikyan of Birmingham is two-time state wrestling champion

Henry Aslikyan of Birmingham keeps making history in high school wrestling.

He became the first City Section athlete to be a two-time state wrestling champion on Saturday when he won the 113-pound division in Bakersfield.

“He wrestled really smart and a couple times put on a show,” Birmingham coach Jimmy Medeiros said.

Aslikyan is a junior and will probably compete next season at a higher weight level because he wants to compete at the U20 championships and the lowest level is 125 pounds. ...

State wrestling title for athletes from Birmingham, Esperanza, JW North, Marina, Glendora, Camarillo, Orange Vista. pic.twitter.com/cVFuiZMc72 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 2, 2025

The City Section likes to compete against Southern Section schools in soccer and that will happen this week in the Southern California Regionals.

Among the intriguing matchups on Tuesday are Birmingham at Loyola and Hart at El Camino Real in boys along with Cleveland at Orange Lutheran in girls.

