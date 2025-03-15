Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Saturday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Chatsworth 4, Poly 1
Culver City 26, Morningside 0 (5 innings)
Hamilton 14, Westchester 4 (6 innings)
San Fernando 3, Bravo 0
Torres 4, VAAS 2
Southern Section
Anaheim Canyon 9, Crean Lutheran 0
Arroyo Valley 12, Eisenhower 1
Bishop Amat 2, West Covina 1
Bishop Montgomery 12, St. Anthony 4
Cajon 3, El Toro 2
Castaic 10, Flintridge Prep 0
Century 3, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Citrus Valley 16, La Palma Kennedy 1
Colony 11, Diamond Bar 4
Dos Pueblos 5, Foothill Tech 4
El Segundo 6, North Torrance 1
Environmental Charter 11, Lennox Academy 3
Estancia 5, Colton 3
Golden Valley 5, Lancaster 4
Hart 2, Valencia 1 (10 innings)
Hueneme 14, Skyline (ID) 5
Jurupa Valley 7, Fontana 4
Kaiser 3, Grand Terrace 1
Laguna Beach 4, Irvine 0
La Serna 6, El Rancho 5
Los Alamitos 5, Long Beach Wilson 3
Mayfair 1, Cerritos 0
Miller 11, Pasadena Poly 1
Millikan 9, Fountain Valley 1
Mira Costa 7, Palos Verdes 3
Mission Viejo 4, Mission Hills 2
Moorpark 3, Oaks Christian 1
Moreno Valley 2, Palm Springs 1
Mountain View 12, Southlands Christian 11
Murrieta Mesa 8, Jurupa Hills 1
Norwalk 3, Santa Fe 1
Orange 2, Tustin 1
Orange Vista 7, Riverside North 3
Pioneer 3, Indio 2
Rancho Bernardo 6, Mission Viejo 6
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lakewood 0
Savanna 12, Esperanza 2
South El Monte 10, Bell Gardens 5
Summit 11, Sunny Hills 2
Torrance 6, Capistrano Valley Christian 1
Trabuco Hills 5, Ontario Christian 0
Villa Park 2, El Modena 0
Western Christian 7, Duarte 4
Westlake 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4
Intersectional
Burbank Burroughs 5, LA Roosevelt 1
El Toro 7, Reed (NV) 5
Franklin 9, Vaughn 7
Redondo Union 12, Carson 4
Spanish Springs (NV) 1, San Clemente 0
SOFTBALL
City Section
Banning 9, King/Drew 0
Maywood CES 22, Huntington Park 12 (5 innings)
Southern Section
Arcadia 6, Bishop Alemany 0
Arroyo 14, Artesia 6
Artesia 8, Burbank 3
Charter Oak 4, Lakewood 0
Downey 7, Arcadia 3
Downey 7, Chaminade 2
Eastside 7, Paso Robles 7
Glendale 18, St. Mary’s Academy 3 (5 innings)
Glenn 12, Firebaugh 2
Kaiser 2, Burbank 0
Lakewood 10, Riverside Prep 3
La Palma Kennedy 6, Peninsula 3
Linfield Christian 11, Los Osos 6
Los Osos 7, Western Christian 1
San Dimas 10, Lompoc Cabrillo 0 (5 innings)
San Luis Obispo 6, Eastside 5
Santa Fe 6, Paramount 5
Santa Fe 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 3
Simi Valley 7, Torrance 0
South Torrance 4, Mira Costa 3
Southlands Christian 17, Avalon 2 (5 innings)
West 9, Peninsula 0
West 3, Santa Monica 1
Western Christian 12, Riverside Prep 10
Whittier Christian 7, Linfield Christian 6
Whittier Christian 3, Hemet 2
Intersectional
Carson 14, Los Altos 1
Carson 8, Mira Costa 3
El Segundo 7, Banning 4
Glendale 11, Van Nuys 1 (5 innings)
Los Altos 5, Piedra Vista (NM) 2
Madison 11, CSDR 0 (5 innings)
Mission Bay 4, Mayfield 1
Oceanside El Camino 3, Flintridge Sacred Heart 2
Redondo Union 10, King/Drew 0
Riverside North 8, Ironwood (AZ) 5
Riverside Poly 5, Yucaipa 4
Sacred Heart of Jesus 21, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2 (5 innings)
San Dimas 13, San Fernando 2 (5 innings)
Van Nuys 19, St. Mary’s Academy 8
