High School Sports

Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

Saturday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Chatsworth 4, Poly 1

Culver City 26, Morningside 0 (5 innings)

Hamilton 14, Westchester 4 (6 innings)

San Fernando 3, Bravo 0

Torres 4, VAAS 2

Southern Section

Anaheim Canyon 9, Crean Lutheran 0

Arroyo Valley 12, Eisenhower 1

Bishop Amat 2, West Covina 1

Bishop Montgomery 12, St. Anthony 4

Cajon 3, El Toro 2

Castaic 10, Flintridge Prep 0

Century 3, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1

Citrus Valley 16, La Palma Kennedy 1

Colony 11, Diamond Bar 4

Dos Pueblos 5, Foothill Tech 4

El Segundo 6, North Torrance 1

Environmental Charter 11, Lennox Academy 3

Estancia 5, Colton 3

Golden Valley 5, Lancaster 4

Hart 2, Valencia 1 (10 innings)

Hueneme 14, Skyline (ID) 5

Jurupa Valley 7, Fontana 4

Kaiser 3, Grand Terrace 1

Laguna Beach 4, Irvine 0

La Serna 6, El Rancho 5

Los Alamitos 5, Long Beach Wilson 3

Mayfair 1, Cerritos 0

Miller 11, Pasadena Poly 1

Millikan 9, Fountain Valley 1

Mira Costa 7, Palos Verdes 3

Mission Viejo 4, Mission Hills 2

Moorpark 3, Oaks Christian 1

Moreno Valley 2, Palm Springs 1

Mountain View 12, Southlands Christian 11

Murrieta Mesa 8, Jurupa Hills 1

Norwalk 3, Santa Fe 1

Orange 2, Tustin 1

Orange Vista 7, Riverside North 3

Pioneer 3, Indio 2

Rancho Bernardo 6, Mission Viejo 6

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lakewood 0

Savanna 12, Esperanza 2

South El Monte 10, Bell Gardens 5

Summit 11, Sunny Hills 2

Torrance 6, Capistrano Valley Christian 1

Trabuco Hills 5, Ontario Christian 0

Villa Park 2, El Modena 0

Western Christian 7, Duarte 4

Westlake 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4

Intersectional

Burbank Burroughs 5, LA Roosevelt 1

El Toro 7, Reed (NV) 5

Franklin 9, Vaughn 7

Redondo Union 12, Carson 4

Spanish Springs (NV) 1, San Clemente 0

SOFTBALL

City Section

Banning 9, King/Drew 0

Maywood CES 22, Huntington Park 12 (5 innings)

Southern Section

Arcadia 6, Bishop Alemany 0

Arroyo 14, Artesia 6

Artesia 8, Burbank 3

Charter Oak 4, Lakewood 0

Downey 7, Arcadia 3

Downey 7, Chaminade 2

Eastside 7, Paso Robles 7

Glendale 18, St. Mary’s Academy 3 (5 innings)

Glenn 12, Firebaugh 2

Kaiser 2, Burbank 0

Lakewood 10, Riverside Prep 3

La Palma Kennedy 6, Peninsula 3

Linfield Christian 11, Los Osos 6

Los Osos 7, Western Christian 1

San Dimas 10, Lompoc Cabrillo 0 (5 innings)

San Luis Obispo 6, Eastside 5

Santa Fe 6, Paramount 5

Santa Fe 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 3

Simi Valley 7, Torrance 0

South Torrance 4, Mira Costa 3

Southlands Christian 17, Avalon 2 (5 innings)

West 9, Peninsula 0

West 3, Santa Monica 1

Western Christian 12, Riverside Prep 10

Whittier Christian 7, Linfield Christian 6

Whittier Christian 3, Hemet 2

Intersectional

Carson 14, Los Altos 1

Carson 8, Mira Costa 3

El Segundo 7, Banning 4

Glendale 11, Van Nuys 1 (5 innings)

Los Altos 5, Piedra Vista (NM) 2

Madison 11, CSDR 0 (5 innings)

Mission Bay 4, Mayfield 1

Oceanside El Camino 3, Flintridge Sacred Heart 2

Redondo Union 10, King/Drew 0

Riverside North 8, Ironwood (AZ) 5

Riverside Poly 5, Yucaipa 4

Sacred Heart of Jesus 21, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2 (5 innings)

San Dimas 13, San Fernando 2 (5 innings)

Van Nuys 19, St. Mary’s Academy 8

