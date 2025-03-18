Crespi ace Jackson Eisenhauer’s scoreless streak reaches 26 innings

Crespi High senior Jackson Eisenhauer improved to 4-0 during a shutout of St. Francis on Friday.

The storybook senior season for pitcher Jackson Eisenhauer of Crespi continued on Tuesday. For the fourth consecutive game, he threw shutout ball, raising his streak of scoreless innings to 26 this season in the Celts’ 3-0 Mission League victory over St. Francis.

Eisenhauer (4-0) struck out 10, walked one and gave up three hits to keep Crespi unbeaten at 7-0. Diego Velazquez hit a home run and finished with two hits and two RBIs. Nate Lopez added two hits and one RBI, while Krystan Bell had three hits.

Eisenhauer was injured as a sophomore, came back last season to throw 11 innings, then gained strength in the offseason.

Sierra Canyon 8, Harvard-Westlake 7: Greyson Gullage had four hits for Sierra Canyon, which held an 8-0 lead, then had to get the final out with a man on third base in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jake Kim hit a two-run home run for Harvard-Westlake.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Chaminade 4: The Knights won their first Mission League game. Dominic Cadiz had two hits and two RBIs.

Loyola 5, Bishop Alemany 4: Davis Bender had two hits and Luca Marucci had an RBI triple to lead Loyola.

Arlington 4, Paloma Valley 1: Cody Kiemele threw five scoreless innings and Luke Bacon had two hits to help Arlington hand the first defeat to Paloma Valley.

Edison 9, Los Alamitos 3: Gavin Johnson had three hits and two RBIs for Edison.

Huntington Beach 7, Marina 1: Tuning up for next week’s Boras Classic, the No. 2-ranked Oilers picked up the win behind a home run and three RBIs from Trent Grindlinger. Jayton Greer added two doubles.

Corona 4, Norco 0: The No. 1-ranked Panthers received a home run and double from Ethin Bingaman. Jason Gerfers struck out six and yielded two hits in five scoreless innings. Freshman Jordan Ayala gave up three hits with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings for Norco.

Warren 4, Bellflower 1: Warren scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning.

Corona Centennial 8, Corona Santiago 1: Jaden Walk-Green had three hits and Ian Calvillo struck out six in six innings for Centennial.

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, King 0: Chris Romo threw a one-hitter for six innings with seven strikeouts for Roosevelt.