Advertisement
High School Sports

El Modena is No. 1 in Southland high school softball rankings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in Southern California in rankings provided by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.

Rk, School, Record

1. El Modena, 9-1

2. Norco, 11-1

3. Orange Lutheran, 7-1

4. Anaheim Canyon, 9-2

5. Huntington Beach, 5-0

6. JSerra, 8-4

7. La Mirada, 9-3

8. Murrieta Mesa, 4-5-1

9. Mater Dei, 7-4-1

10 Ganesha, 8-4-1

11. Etiwanda, 11-2

12. Camarillo, 7-2

13. Riverside Poly, 10-3

14. Aliso Niguel, 8-5-1

15. Garden Grove Pacifica, 6-4

16. Santa Margarita, 6-2-1

17. Saugus, 9-2

18. Corona Centennial, 4-2

19. El Segundo, 10-3

20. Cypress, 10-3

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement