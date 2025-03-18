El Modena is No. 1 in Southland high school softball rankings
- Share via
-
A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in Southern California in rankings provided by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.
Rk, School, Record
1. El Modena, 9-1
2. Norco, 11-1
3. Orange Lutheran, 7-1
4. Anaheim Canyon, 9-2
5. Huntington Beach, 5-0
6. JSerra, 8-4
7. La Mirada, 9-3
8. Murrieta Mesa, 4-5-1
9. Mater Dei, 7-4-1
10 Ganesha, 8-4-1
11. Etiwanda, 11-2
12. Camarillo, 7-2
13. Riverside Poly, 10-3
14. Aliso Niguel, 8-5-1
15. Garden Grove Pacifica, 6-4
16. Santa Margarita, 6-2-1
17. Saugus, 9-2
18. Corona Centennial, 4-2
19. El Segundo, 10-3
20. Cypress, 10-3
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.