Prep talk: Joshua Sur gives lift to Corona baseball team

Corona High outfielder Joshua Sur, left, and father, Jason, an assistant coach for the top-ranked Panthers.

Corona High’s 10-0 baseball team team is filled with stars, so it’s hard for any unsung players to break through. Senior outfielder Joshua Sur is doing just that.

He’s the son of assistant coach Jason Sur, who played on Corona’s 1998 championship team. Joshua has hit two home runs this season and is known for his defense. Last season he made multiple big defensive plays in the playoffs.

He’s become a reliable hitter in the bottom of the batting order, which adds to the Panthers’ success. He’s committed to Vanguard University. As for playing with his father on the bench helping coach, Joshua said, “It’s pretty cool.” …

The Valley Sports Foundation’s Battle of the Valley All-Star basketball games for boys and girls will be held Saturday at Sierra Canyon, with the girls’ game at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7 p.m. …

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.