San Pedro duo Travis Connelly, Josh Duarte lead City Section to 8-2 win over Chicago

Three games, three victories for the Los Angeles City Section in the GEICO City Series in Chicago. Now comes the big one.
The 24-team City Section baseball all-stars will face Chicago for the tournament championship on Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.
The two teams faced off on Wednesday in a final pool play game. Los Angeles won 8-2 over Chicago behind the San Pedro duo of Travis Connelly and Josh Duarte. Connelly had two doubles and Duarte had two of the City Section’s 12 hits.
San Fernando’s Nathan Flores threw five innings, striking out four while allowing one hit.
Coach Matt Mowry has three well-rested pitchers ready to throw in Thursday’s final: Cleveland’s Chris Lozano, Banning’s Anthony Joya and San Pedro’s Connelly.
Joya, an All-City left-hander, will get the start on the mound.