What a day and night for City Section sports

Tuesday was quite a day and night for City Section sports in the Southern California basketball and soccer regionals.
From Birmingham knocking off Harvard-Westlake in Division I basketball to Fremont getting 44 points from Chris Bradford to defeat Ontario Christian in Division IV to University upsetting San Diego Montgomery in overtime in Division III, the competitive equity playoffs are very good for the City Section.
Washington Prep defeated Windward in Division I behind Bilal Mike’s 27 points.
There also was Eagle Rock stunning Crean Lutheran, producing a Fremont vs. Eagle Rock second-round matchup on Thursday at Fremont in Division IV.
“The kid is unbelievable,” coach Danny Williams said. “The guy took over the whole game.”
In girls’ basketball, Granada Hills, Hamilton, Palisades, Carson and Bell all won first-round games.
In soccer, Birmingham knocked off Santa Ana Mater Dei 5-2 in Division I, with young players David Diaz and Anthony Miron scoring goals.
San Fernando advanced in Division II.