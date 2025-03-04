Prep basketball roundup: City Section teams perform well in regional playoff openers
The City Section Open Division champion, Westchester, and the runner-up, Chatsworth, won their opening games on Tuesday night in the Southern California Division II basketball regional. So did Cleveland, a City Section Open Division semifinalist.
Tajh Ariza scored 26 points in Westchester’s 70-47 win over La Jolla Country Day.
Chatsworth received 21 points from Alijah Arenas in an 81-60 win over Knight.
Cleveland defeated St. Bonventure 73-62. Westchester will host Cleveland in a rematch in the second round Thursday.
Palisades 82, Righetti 50: The Dolphins, seeded No. 1 in Division III, received 18 points form Tommy Pickens.
Los Alamitos 84, Cathedral Catholic 72: The Griffins won their Division I opener. Tyler Lopez scored 17 points, Trent Minter 16, Samori Guyness 15, Wes Trevino 11 and Kedric Delaney 10. The Griffins will play at Redondo Union, a 77-54 winner over Pacifica Christian. SJ Madison scored 18 points.
Mira Costa 61, Crean Lutheran 48: The Mustangs advanced in Division I and will play host to Torrey Pines in the second round. Mac Bedner scored 18 points.
Torrey Pines 66, Santa Margarita 59: The Eagles dropped their first-round Division I game.
Sierra Canyon 73, Corona Centennial 48: The No. 1-seeded Trailblazers advanced in Division 1 behind Maximo Adams, who scored 21 points. Bryce James finished with 15 points, on five threes, in his first start.
JSerra 80, San Marcos 56: BJ Davis-Ray had 26 points and Dominic Bolton made eight threes to finish with 24 points in a Division I win.
Fairfax 80, California 55: Joseph Riggins scored 22 points for the Lions in Division IV.
Sun Valley Poly 60, Tri-City Christian 54: The Parrots advanced in Division III.
Girls basketball
Brentwood 74, La Jolla Country Day 63: Lev Feiman scored 19 points and Logan Scott 16 points for Brentwood.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 63, La Mirada 49: Alica Lara scored 23 points for Cantwell.
Granada Hills 60, Harbor Teacher 20: Araceli Gonzalez scored 12 points for Granada Hills.
