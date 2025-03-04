Prep basketball roundup: City Section teams perform well in regional playoff openers

Tajh Ariza, right, and Malachi Harris of Westchester celebrate after winning the City Section Open Division title on Friday night.

The City Section Open Division champion, Westchester, and the runner-up, Chatsworth, won their opening games on Tuesday night in the Southern California Division II basketball regional. So did Cleveland, a City Section Open Division semifinalist.

Tajh Ariza scored 26 points in Westchester’s 70-47 win over La Jolla Country Day.

Chatsworth received 21 points from Alijah Arenas in an 81-60 win over Knight.

Cleveland defeated St. Bonventure 73-62. Westchester will host Cleveland in a rematch in the second round Thursday.

Palisades 82, Righetti 50: The Dolphins, seeded No. 1 in Division III, received 18 points form Tommy Pickens.

Los Alamitos 84, Cathedral Catholic 72: The Griffins won their Division I opener. Tyler Lopez scored 17 points, Trent Minter 16, Samori Guyness 15, Wes Trevino 11 and Kedric Delaney 10. The Griffins will play at Redondo Union, a 77-54 winner over Pacifica Christian. SJ Madison scored 18 points.

Mira Costa 61, Crean Lutheran 48: The Mustangs advanced in Division I and will play host to Torrey Pines in the second round. Mac Bedner scored 18 points.

Torrey Pines 66, Santa Margarita 59: The Eagles dropped their first-round Division I game.

Sierra Canyon 73, Corona Centennial 48: The No. 1-seeded Trailblazers advanced in Division 1 behind Maximo Adams, who scored 21 points. Bryce James finished with 15 points, on five threes, in his first start.

JSerra 80, San Marcos 56: BJ Davis-Ray had 26 points and Dominic Bolton made eight threes to finish with 24 points in a Division I win.

Fairfax 80, California 55: Joseph Riggins scored 22 points for the Lions in Division IV.

Sun Valley Poly 60, Tri-City Christian 54: The Parrots advanced in Division III.

Girls basketball

Brentwood 74, La Jolla Country Day 63: Lev Feiman scored 19 points and Logan Scott 16 points for Brentwood.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 63, La Mirada 49: Alica Lara scored 23 points for Cantwell.

Granada Hills 60, Harbor Teacher 20: Araceli Gonzalez scored 12 points for Granada Hills.